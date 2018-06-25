Serebrum Corporation Receives SOCOM SBIR Award for Study on Crowdsourcing Software Development

GAINESVILLE, Va., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional acquisition processes for custom software development in the Federal government is expensive, and it can take years for technology to reach operational capacity. Serebrum seeks to refine the process so that software can be delivered in as little as six months and at significantly lower cost.

Serebrum Corporation, a research-based IT Services company providing IT Portfolio Management, Application Development, Data Management and Analytics, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant by the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate of the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to study the feasibility of creating a talent pool platform for the federal government that would allow SOCOM and other participating agencies improve software acquisition results, lower costs and significantly reduce time-to-delivery.

The solution would enable rapid hiring and deployment of small businesses, academics and freelancers through a pre-approved contract to support Federal IT transformation and facilitate a qualified talent pool in emerging technologies such as Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

"We are fortunate to have the support of SOCOM," said Krishna Polineni, Principal at Serebrum. "As a known innovator among Department of Defense agencies, SOCOM's validation of our approach is extremely gratifying. The project is highly compatible with our focus on providing game-changing IT-enabled business solutions."

Serebrum will seek to examine the feasibility of an integrated approach aligning Agency internal processes to support rapid acquisitions, enabled by a cloud technology platform that supports requirements management, development, testing, production delivery, electronic invoicing and payment processing seamlessly. Crowdsourcing of software solutions is estimated at a $20 billion per year market with practically no solution to address the problem of rapid delivery.

"We invite other Federal agencies to participate in helping us design the solution," said Susan Barney, Business Development Manager at Serebrum. "It has the potential to be a game-changer for software projects in the Federal Government."

About Serebrum Corporation:

Serebrum Corporation is a provider of innovative IT solutions based in New Jersey with offices in Maryland and Virginia. Our mission is to improve outcomes for Federal CIOs through a disciplined portfolio approach, efficient capital planning and investment control, and ensure timely delivery in project execution. Serebrum provides software solutions that automate the budgeting process, portfolio analytics and Digital Transaction Management. For more information, please visit www.serebrumfedtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Serebrum's products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Serebrum Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Susan Barney, Business Development Manager

197603@email4pr.com

Krishna Polineni, Principal

197603@email4pr.com

443-360-8250

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serebrum-corporation-receives-socom-sbir-award-for-study-on-crowdsourcing-software-development-300671160.html

SOURCE Serebrum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.serebrumfedtech.com

