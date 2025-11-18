Seregh Acquires ROAR to Launch Smart Sports and Entertainment Districts as a Service

Acquisition positions Seregh to deliver AI-powered data insights that transform how sports and entertainment real estate is planned, built, and monetized.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports and Entertainment Real Estate Global Holdings (Seregh, pronounced "surge") is pleased to announce its acquisition of data analytics firm Revenue Over And Above Replacement (ROAR). ROAR will now operate as ROAR, A Seregh Company, with a strategic focus on developing Smart Districts as a Service (SmartDaaS).

SmartDaaS will harness artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data-driven solutions to deliver actionable insights that empower sports franchises, owner representatives, real estate developers, venue operators, architectural design firms, capital partners, event producers, and municipalities to more effectively conceive, develop, and commercialize Sports and Entertainment-Anchored Districts (SEADs).

This service includes building a customer data platform (CDP) integrating multiple data sources with a focus on leveraging deterministic, behavioral data. ROAR's CDP will help shape the most important strategic decisions across capital investment, development, and commercialization. Use cases include analyzing rental and lease expenditures, identifying fan purchasing behavior, understanding target audience content consumption patterns, mapping digital and social media behaviors, and forecasting potential foot traffic by location.

"Seregh and ROAR are now uniquely positioned to help stakeholders maximize the value of their sports assets before, during, and after the construction of mixed-use sports and entertainment districts," said Jonathan Fascitelli, Founder and Chairman of Seregh.

As part of the transaction, ROAR Founder and Managing Director Adam Grossman will join Seregh as Chief Analytics Officer while continuing to serve as President of ROAR, A Seregh Company.

Grossman was previously Founder and CEO of partnership valuation firm Block Six Analytics (acquired by Excel Sports Management in 2021). He is currently a professor in Northwestern University's Master's in Sports Administration program, and a content creator across books, podcasts, and media publications.

"Adam is a sports industry heavyweight and recognized leader in his field," said Fascitelli. "Seregh and I targeted him because he is exactly the right person to lead the build of the SmartDaaS platform."

SmartDaaS will also enhance ROAR's existing audience, analytics, and insights capabilities, helping sports properties, rights holders, agencies, and partners optimize multiple revenue streams. ROAR currently collaborates with a wide range of partners and providers—including those working directly with sports entities—to deliver data-driven solutions that impact partnerships, fan engagement, ticketing, merchandise, hospitality, and event operations.

"SmartDaaS is the embodiment of ideas I've explored for years," said Grossman. "Combining Seregh's expertise with ROAR's offerings and the ability to collaborate across the sports ecosystem is a no-brainer for any team, league, event, or university considering building a SEAD."

About Seregh

Sports and Entertainment Real Estate Global Holdings (Seregh, pronounced "surge") is a groundbreaking platform dedicated to investing in and developing large-scale mixed-use real estate around sports and entertainment venues. With backing from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Delaware North, LionTree, and 17 professional sports teams across its board and investors, Seregh offers full-scale development capability and permanent capital to create long-term value for sports franchises, fans, and the broader community. Seregh is targeting $100 billion in investment in 30 cities globally over the next decade. Learn more at https://www.seregh.com.

About ROAR

Revenue Over And Above Replacement (ROAR) delivers data-driven solutions to the sports industry's most pressing strategic challenges. Its analytical capabilities span multiple verticals, including mixed-use development, partnership valuation, fan engagement, media analysis, strategic advisory, financial modeling, and content creation. ROAR brings decades of experience navigating complex challenges for brands, agencies, financial institutions, rights holders, and properties. Learn more at https://www.rabover.com.

