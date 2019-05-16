Serena & Lily Launches Hospitality Trade Program

The program offers special pricing and customization options across key categories including indoor and outdoor furniture, dining chairs and tables, lighting, decorative accessories and art. Signature pieces from the brand's casual-meets-sophisticated collection include Rivera Side Chair, Pacifica Outdoor Sofa, Headlands Pendant, Bamileke Side Table and Hanging Chair .

Open to hoteliers, business owners, developers, design professionals and architects working on commercial projects, Serena & Lily Hospitality members receive exclusive access to competitive volume pricing; the company's COM/COL program; reliable lead times; customizable dimensions on upholstery silhouettes and custom cushion options for outdoor furniture programs; and complimentary furniture and fabric swatches. Additionally, a dedicated hospitality concierge is available to provide tailored advice and support for specific project needs.

"Since its inception, our Designer Circle program has been well-received among industry professionals," said Jill John, SVP Customer Experience and Brand Marketing at Serena & Lily. "Catering to the unique needs of the hospitality sector was a natural extension of that program, and from the outset we've been thrilled with the response."

For years, designers have trusted Serena & Lily to help bring various hospitality projects to life – recently of note is ONEHOPE Winery and the private residence at its vineyard in Napa Valley, CA. Outfitted with Serena & Lily's Pacifica Outdoor Pendants, Pacifica Swivel Chairs, Hanging Rattan Chairs, Teak Camp Stools, Santa Cruz Outdoor Pillows and an assortment of outdoor rugs, the estate provides respite with natural rattan and teak features to create a modern farmhouse aesthetic throughout the property's kitchen, living room, barn and pool house.

Several additional Serena & Lily Hospitality projects are currently underway, including:

The Wauwinet's Anchorage House ( Nantucket, Massachusetts ) – Slated for April 2019 , the peaceful vacation retreat is partnering with Serena & Lily to add a casual, sophisticated coastal feel to the three-bedroom Anchorage House. The lower level and outdoor common spaces of the will be outfitted to include Living, Dining, Kitchen and Patio elements with shades of blue and mixed natural materials.

) – Slated for , the peaceful vacation retreat is partnering with Serena & Lily to add a casual, sophisticated coastal feel to the three-bedroom Anchorage House. The lower level and outdoor common spaces be outfitted to include Living, Dining, Kitchen and Patio elements with shades of blue and mixed natural materials. The Joshua Tree House – Saguaro National Park ( Tucson, Arizona ) – Interior design couple Sara and Rich Combs have enlisted Serena & Lily to outfit the Sonoran Desert property's main living room, rooftop and outdoor firepit area with pendant lamps, hanging chairs, along with other furnishings throughout the property.

( ) – Interior design couple have enlisted Serena & Lily to outfit the Sonoran Desert property's main living room, rooftop and outdoor firepit area with pendant lamps, hanging chairs, along with other furnishings throughout the property. Heyday ( Los Angeles, California ) – The Beverly Boulevard destination partnered with Serena & Lily to create a breezy patio area with daybeds and pendant lamps for clients to lounge while they receive customized facials and guided product recommendations.

) – The Beverly Boulevard destination partnered with Serena & Lily to create a breezy patio area with daybeds and pendant lamps for clients to lounge while they receive customized facials and guided product recommendations. The Moorings Village ( Islamorada, Florida ) – Located on a former coconut plantation in the heart of the Florida Keys, the oceanfront resort will furnish 18, 1- to 3-bedroom villas and its signature Blue Charlotte villa with a sampling of Serena & Lily's signature pieces.

For more information or to request a quote, contact a Hospitality Team member today via email, chat or phone: Hospitality@serenaandlily.com or call 866.567.9526.

ABOUT SERENA & LILY

Founded in 2003, Serena & Lily brings a fresh California spirit to the home. Known for its mix of original and curated designs, the brand inspires customers to cultivate their own personal style and express it with confidence. The Serena & Lily look is casual yet sophisticated, with a decidedly coastal sensibility. Categories include custom furniture, bedding, rugs, pillows, wallpaper, lighting, dining and outdoor. There are ten design shops located in San Francisco, East Hampton, Los Angeles, Westport, Newport Beach, Atlanta, Summit, Chicago, Dallas, Pacific Palisades. The company is headquartered in Sausalito, California. Please visit www.serenaandlily.com for more information or to explore the collection.

