Serena begins operations in Texas

Serena

04 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

Goodnight Wind is operating and ramping-up production. Company's ambition is to become a top provider of digital renewable power for all kinds of consumers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A trailblazer in developing clean technologies to deliver the best energy for any kind of consumer, Serena has started operations for the Goodnight 1 wind power plant in Texas, marking the company's first endeavor in Ercot, the largest energy market in US.

Goodnight 1 boasts a 265.5 MW installed capacity, and its 59 turbines supplied by Vestas are fully assembled and undergoing final commissioning. The project is expected to be 100% operational by year-end, when it will be able to supply renewable power to more than 60,000 homes in the Lone Star State.

"With 15 years of experience and a robust track-record, Serena is well-positioned to support America's energy transition, which is expected to attract investments exceeding $ 400 billion in wind and solar by 2030," stated Serena's founder, Antonio Bastos.

"In every sense, it was crucial that our inaugural project be a resonating success so we could gather even more support from all our stakeholders. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our team and the careful selection of excellent partners like Vestas, we are delivering the project ahead of schedule and within budget." he added.

The project had a CAPEX of approximately $ 300 million and expansions can be launched throughout next years as demand for renewable energy continues to rise. In addition to Serena's equity and long-term financing raised with a syndicate of banks, Goldman Sachs will invest in Goodnight 1 in the form of Tax Equity.

Goodnight 1 will not only bring energy prosperity to consumers but also benefit local communities, contributing around $100 million through taxes, royalties, and investments in the school district of Armstrong County, where the project is located.

About Serena
For over 15 years, we have been fueled by the generosity of nature, making clean solar and wind energy accessible to all – from global corporations seeking sustainable profitability to families seeking guilt-free energy consumption, in harmony with society's call for sustainability. With the capacity to power 4.8 million homes, we are pioneers in developing clean technologies that bring sustainable energy to every consumer. Learn more at www.srna.co

SOURCE Serena

