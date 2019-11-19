Serena Williams Debuts First-Ever Jewelry Collection

As an extension of Williams' eponymous fashion line, Serena Williams Jewelry offers beautifully crafted necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings that transcend natural beauty and confidence. With over 70 core pieces in the collection, signature staples include jewelry items adorned with bold words and phrases that embody who Williams is, such as "Queen" and "Winner." Other notable pieces span personalized ID necklaces and bracelets, pavé diamond signet rings and "lo-ve" and "se-xy" lettered diamond earrings. Just in time for the holiday season, Serena Williams Jewelry makes the perfect gift.

"This collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world," said Serena Williams. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to bring a little sparkle and joy to special moments. I hope my jewelry designs inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and of course, treat themselves."

"Women see Serena as more than just a tennis player—they see her as a female icon who represents empowerment and believing in oneself," said Laura Rubin, K.P. Sanghvi Vice President. "Women of all ages love and admire her and we are excited to share this inspiring collection with them."

With price points starting at $299 and up to $9,999, the collection launched exclusively with Fred Meyer Jewelers online and select stores and Macys.com and will expand to include specialty jewelers and department stores nationwide.

Serena Williams Jewelry launched on November 8, kicking off with an Instagram party hosted by Serena herself @serenawilliams, leveraging digital media and the power of Serena's 25 million fans.

ABOUT K.P. SANGHVI

K.P. Sanghvi is one of the world's largest diamond and diamond jewelry manufacturers, having worked with iconic jewelry brands across the globe for over 50 years. Guided by the insights and leadership of three generations of the Sanghvi family, K.P. Sanghvi places social responsibility at the forefront of the company values, along with integrity and quality craftsmanship.

