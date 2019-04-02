Serena Williams' Go-To Scar Prevention Product -- embrace® Active Scar Defense -- Now Available At Walgreens Stores Nationwide

"Scarring that results from injury, as well as elective or medically necessary surgical procedures, can have severe physical and emotional implications," said Kelley Lipman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neodyne. "Embrace Active Scar Defense is uniquely designed to relieve the skin's natural tension – which is the primary cause of scarring – to essentially stop scars before they start. We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S. to make embrace broadly available to people looking to heal comfortably while effectively reducing the appearance of visible, dark and raised scars."

Neodyne has also partnered with professional tennis champion Serena Williams to raise awareness for embrace Active Scar Defense. Williams had an unplanned C-section and emergency surgery following the birth of her daughter and successfully used embrace to manage the pain and discomfort associated with her recovery. While using embrace to treat her C-section scar, Serena was able to heal quickly, manage the demands of motherhood, her career and return to tennis without skipping a beat. "At first, my scar was uncomfortable and it was just this massive, ugly scar. After the first application, it already felt and looked a lot better. And when I was done, I barely have a scar there anymore." said Williams.

Embrace Active Scar Defense includes a patented applicator and 100% silicone sheet with medical grade adhesive. The uniquely designed applicator achieves precise tension reduction on the skin, (tension is the root cause of scarring), to gently hold both sides of a closed incision together. The result is a lighter, thinner and flatter scar. Embrace Active Scar Defense was developed by world-renowned scar experts from Stanford University and is the only product proven in multiple clinical trials to off-load tension to successfully prevent the appearance of visible, dark and raised scars.

Embrace Minimize combines the restorative properties of silicone with the benefits of patented Stress-ShieldTM Technology to significantly reduce the appearance of existing scars. It is made from 100% medical grade silicone which hydrates, fades and smooths old scars while reducing itching, pain and discomfort.

In addition to Walgreens stores and Walgreens.com, embrace is available on the brand website ( www.embracescartherapy.com ) and in select plastic surgery offices. To learn more about embrace, visit www.embracescartherapy.com or call 1-855-722-7879. All embrace products are covered by Neodyne's customer satisfaction guarantee (see Neodyne's wear warranty at bitly.com/scarwarranty).

About Neodyne Biosciences, Inc.

Neodyne Biosciences ( www.neodynebio.com ) is an evidence-based company developing and commercializing innovative tissue repair devices to minimize scar formation, restoring both function and aesthetic appearance. The company is developing stress-shielding devices capable of controlling the mechanical wound environment to ameliorate post-surgical scarring. Although the etiology remains unclear, mechanical forces such as surrounding skin tension and body movement have been demonstrated to increase fibrosis and scar formation. It is estimated that approximately 80 million major surgical procedures are performed in the United States each year and 230 million performed worldwide. Patient frustration with post-surgical scarring spans a variety of procedures with many seeking means of prevention and treatment.

