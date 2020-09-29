Serena Williams Releases 100-Piece Limited Edition, Unstoppable Collection Toggle Necklaces in 14k Yellow Gold

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serena Williams' signature Unstoppable Collection, introduced in July of this year, has been a successful seller in the fine jewelry category. The popular toggle necklace -- inspired by the piece Serena wore during four consecutive Grand Slam wins – has, to date, been available only in sterling silver.

Serena Williams Wearing Unstoppable Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

Now, 100 Limited Edition pieces of the same design have been released in solid 14k gold. Each necklace is individually numbered and handcrafted with a diamond accent. Purchasers of this unique offering will receive a 'Thank you' card personally signed by Serena, as well as certiﬁcate of authenticity with purchase.

The Limited Edition Unstoppable toggle necklace celebrates Serena's legacy of strength and optimism. Its design inspires wearers to share her determination to meet challenges bravely and with success.

"Everyone's dream can come true if you just stick to it and work hard." – Serena Williams

The 14k gold Limited Edition necklace retails for $800 and is available on her jewelry web site (link).

ABOUT SERENA WILLIAMS JEWELRY™ AND K.P. SANGHVI®

Under the design guidance and oversight of Serena Williams, all Serena Williams Jewelry is expertly crafted by K.P. Sanghvi, one of the world's largest diamond and diamond jewelry manufacturers. With over 50 years of experience working with iconic jewelry brands across the globe, the company is guided by the insights and leadership of three generations of the Sanghvi family. K.P. Sanghvi places social responsibility at the forefront of the company values, along with integrity and quality craftsmanship.

