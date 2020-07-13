Serena Williams Reminds You: You Are Unstoppable

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis icon and fashion designer Serena Williams is launching Unstoppable, a special edition jewelry capsule to benefit Opportunity Fund. The two pieces, in sterling silver with a diamond accent, are etched with the word Unstoppable around a polished circle. The elegant simplicity of the design is meant to reflect Serena's positivity and determination, and to inspire her fans and followers also to be Unstoppable. The bracelet and necklace are accessibly priced at $100.

Serena's Unstoppable pieces are not only great-looking, on-trend jewelry, but they will also remind you that your strength, kindness and grace are, indeed, Unstoppable. And simply knowing that a piece of jewelry you put on in the morning helps others in impactful ways is empowering. Look fabulous and do good!

Now through August 5, 100% of net proceeds of the Unstoppable limited-edition pieces will benefit exclusively Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund to provide support directly to Black small business owners.

In addition, a percentage of other Serena Williams Jewelry core collection purchases will be donated to Opportunity Fund. The Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable collection is available as an ecommerce exclusive on serenawilliamsjewelry.com .

In collaboration with global diamond manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi, Serena Williams Jewelry features ethically-sourced and conflict-free diamonds.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FUND

Opportunity Fund is the nation's leading nonprofit organization supporting diverse, resilient entrepreneurs through these challenging times. From financial assistance to expert advice, its Small Business Relief Fund provides critical relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis — especially those run by women, people of color and immigrants. Through Accion Opportunity Fund, it develops new products and partnerships, promotes research and financial education, and leverages digital technologies to support mission-driven lending. Since 1994, Opportunity Fund has deployed more than $1 billion and helped thousands of entrepreneurs invest in their families' futures. Opportunity Fund has earned the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator for trust and transparency. www.opportunityfund.org

"3.3 million — 10% — of the nation's small businesses went out of business forever between February and April. But Black-owned businesses bore the brunt of the pain; with more than 40% of Black-owned businesses closing down permanently due to the financial crisis precipitated by COVID-19," said Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia. "We have to decide what we want our Main Streets to look like when this is over. And we must act decisively. We have an opportunity here to build back something better than we had before by accelerating investments in Black entrepreneurs."

ABOUT K.P. SANGHVI

K.P. Sanghvi is one of the world's largest diamond and diamond jewelry manufacturers, having worked with iconic jewelry brands across the globe for over 50 years. Guided by the insights and leadership of three generations of the Sanghvi family, K.P. Sanghvi places social responsibility at the forefront of the company values, along with integrity and quality craftsmanship.

