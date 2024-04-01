Serenata Beach Club Rises to New Heights of Cuisine and World-Class Comedy for a Fun Filled Easter Vacation Like Never Before

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenata Beach Club, a destination packed with amenities from feet in the sand fun to gourmet dining and entertainment and countless fun things to do in a serene setting revamped and upgraded like never before.

"It all magnificently awaits your royal presence for a most memorable vacation this Easter Break and beyond," said Serenata Beach Club Assistant General Manager Hila Stalcup.

Easter Brunch sold out and next is a night with world famous standup comedian, "New Jersey's Bad Boy" Mike Marino, whose mission is Make America Italian Again performing over Italian-as-can-be Cuisine April 20. Also, Lobster's and Mobster's – a night with the Sopranos on August 27 with live Music from Al Sapienza, plus meet 'n greets, and much more!

A beautiful destination, a private club with full staff service, beach access and views, delicious food and wine list for the connoisseur, Serenata Beach Club is the ultimate destination for fun or relax on the beach under an umbrella sipping delicious cocktails while soaking up sunshine at the pools. For that memorable experience, whether family or couples, the club accommodates all.

"The renovation makes the club a more beautiful, upgraded destination explaining why we'll undoubtedly be booked to capacity with the entertainment we've lined up."

Now all spruced up, Serenata reopened with over 90% of members returning, along with 90% of outstanding staff. The entire building inside and out is freshly painted, new flooring installed in restaurant and event room plus new executive chef, new directors and now open seven days a week. Improvements include new furniture and gym flooring and upgraded equipment for more classes and extended service to pools and beach and many new members.

About Serenata Beach Club

Serenata Beach Club, a premier destination for unparalleled private club experience in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, at 3175 S Ponte Vedra Blvd, 32082, combining the epitome of refined beach lifestyle and casual comforts. Exclusive 24-hour access to pristine beach, amenities include two pools, gourmet dining, full gym with classes and a vibrant hub for social gatherings, offering an array of events catering to families and individuals seeking an enriched social life in a sophisticated setting. Visit SerenataClub.com.

Media Contact : Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE Serenata Beach Club