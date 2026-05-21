Serendipity 3 and BUZZBAR Shake Up Summer with Boozy Frozen Desserts

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer's unofficial kickoff, BUZZBAR Ice cream is adding a spirited twist to dessert at the legendary Serendipity 3. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, guests at both New York City locations can indulge in BUZZBAR's gourmet ice cream and sorbet bars infused with premium spirits – a playful, grownup take on the classic frozen treat.

Serendipity 3 x BuzzBar

For more than 70 years, Serendipity 3 has delighted visitors with its whimsical decor, extravagant desserts, and one of a kind dining experiences. Now, the beloved dessert spot is introducing BUZZBAR's handcrafted frozen bars, blending Serendipity 3's iconic indulgence with a refreshing touch.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, visitors at Serendipity 3's Upper East Side and Times Square locations will be able to enjoy two signature desserts featuring the bars:

The "Drunken Cookie" Buzzed Milkshake & Ice Cream Bar – Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, heavy cream, vanilla bean paste, bourbon, and Oreo pieces, blended and poured into a tall milkshake glass, topped with a cloud of whipped cream, crumbled Oreos, a BUZZBAR Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Bar, and a drizzle of chocolate. $24.95

– Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, heavy cream, vanilla bean paste, bourbon, and Oreo pieces, blended and poured into a tall milkshake glass, topped with a cloud of whipped cream, crumbled Oreos, a BUZZBAR Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Bar, and a drizzle of chocolate. $24.95 Citrus Berry Drop Raspberry & Lemon Boozy Smoothie – Raspberry blood orange sorbet, Amarena Wild Cherry Syrup, Vodka, blended and poured into a tall glass, topped with rainbow "nata de coco" coconut jelly, a BUZZBAR Citrus Berry Drop bar, and a drizzle of raspberry coulis. $22.95

"Serendipity 3 has always been synonymous with fun, indulgent desserts and unforgettable experiences," said Randy Freeman, CEO and Founder of BUZZBAR. "Launching BUZZBAR there just in time for Memorial Day weekend feels like the perfect way to kick off summer in New York."

"We're always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests," says Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity 3. "Buzzbar adds a playful approach to a grown-up indulgence which is just the twist our guests love. It's the perfect treat for summer here in NYC and a fun experience for visitors from around the world."

From May 22nd to the end of summer, guests can find these BUZZBAR exclusives at both Serendipity 3 locations in NYC.

Media Contacts:

Joe Calderone

Creative Director | Serendipity 3

917-952-6436

[email protected]

Zali Williams

PR and Communications | Serendipity 3

[email protected]

About Serendipity 3

Serendipity 3 has been bringing magic to Manhattan since 1954, and now shines in Times Square with its signature whimsy, sparkling décor, and legendary Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. A favorite of celebrities, locals, and visitors alike, the iconic restaurant is known for over-the-top desserts, playful comfort food, and unforgettable experiences that feel straight out of a storybook.

About BUZZBAR

BUZZBAR Ice Cream crafts gourmet alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet bars for adults, handmade in small batches with premium spirits and bold flavors. From Bourbon St. Chocolate to Majestic Mango, BUZZBAR delivers a one-of-a-kind frozen treat experience served at luxury hotels, restaurants, festivals, and stadiums nationwide. Must be 21+ to enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Serendipity 3