Serendipity Becomes a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner

News provided by

Serendipity Sales

01 Nov, 2023, 19:27 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity is pleased to announce it has joined HubSpot as a Certified Agency Partner. The Hubspot Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

Serendipity already has a strong start in the HubSpot's partnership hierarchy and is on its way to Gold. HubSpot Channel Account Manager Kristy Thiem said, "We are thrilled to welcome Serendipity to HubSpot's Partner Program. Their B2B marketing expertise is extensive and HubSpot is a perfect complement to their offerings."

In the last twelve months, Serendipity has been the marketing partner for brands that have grown over 1,000% and raised 10's of millions in growth financing. Luke Harmon, the Serendipity CEO says, "I have been using Hubspot personally for over a decade, and becoming a Hubspot Certified Agency Partner formalizes the offerings we are able to provide clients. Hubspot is a world class CRM and our clients could not have achieved the growth they have without it."

About HubSpot
HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Over 50,000 businesses use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

About Serendipity
Serendipity is a B2B Marketing and Hubspot Maximization agency. They partner closely with clients through strategy, rev-ops, system design and growth marketing to align sales and marketing teams and create growth-driven marketing campaigns that deliver success and exceed client goals. 

Learn more about Serendipity at www.myserendipitysales.com 

SOURCE Serendipity Sales

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.