Serendipity Brands, Co-Owned by Selena Gomez, and Rare Impact Fund Kick off Partnership Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month

Selena Gomez became part of Serendipity Brands in 2020 as part owner and investor, and created her own ice cream flavor, Cookies & Cream Remix. Gomez and her brand, Rare Beauty , also launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020, with a focus on reducing the stigma associated with mental health and expanding access to mental health services in educational environments and underserved communities. In highlighting this important work, Serendipity Brands is partnering with the Rare Impact Fund to support its mission to increase access to mental health resources for young people as well as reach its goal of raising over $100 million in 10 years to help address the gaps in mental health services and education.

"Bringing awareness to mental health is something very personal to me," said Selena Gomez. "I am so proud that Serendipity Brands has committed to supporting the Rare Impact Fund and helping people gain much needed access to mental health resources."

Serendipity Brands offers a lineup of indulgent, super-premium flavors including Selena's own, Cookies & Cream Remix , Frrrozen Hot Chocolate , Forbidden Broadway Sundae , Unicorn Bliss Sundae , Birthday Cake , Friends Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge as well as a Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Mix to recreate the iconic Serendipity3 dessert at home. Whether indulging in a pint of delicious ice cream or participating in a simple act of kindness, the brand is on a mission to bring a little "serendipity" to your life.

"During the month of May, our customers will not just enjoy our ice cream but they'll also be part of supporting such an important cause," said Bob Gorman, CEO of Serendipity Brands. "We couldn't be more grateful to Selena for inspiring this partnership and bringing together two of her brands to do good and create meaningful, long-term impact."

Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "We're so proud of the work we've accomplished since the launch of the Rare Impact Fund in 2020. We have incredible brand partners that have supported our mission and we are thrilled that Serendipity Brands is walking alongside us as we work toward providing people access to the resources they need to support their mental health. The funds raised in May through the sale of Serendipity ice cream pints will directly benefit our grant partners delivering critical mental health services and education."

To purchase and make a difference this Mental Health Awareness Month, Serendipity Brands is available to shop via SerendipityBrands.com , Gopuff or Amazon and Serendipity3's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Mix is available via Serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity Brands

Co-Owned by Selena Gomez, Serendipity Brands offers a lineup of super-premium and indulgent ice cream and desserts influenced by pop-culture and the iconic desserts at New York City restaurant, Serendipity3. Serendipity pints offer an indulgent mix of flavors that provide an incredible taste, perfect creamy texture and a truly decadent experience in every bite. Serendipity pints are available in an assortment of mouth-watering flavors. To learn more or find a retailer near you, visit www.SerendipityBrands.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

About Rare Beauty

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available at Sephora, Sephora inside Kohls, SpaceNK and RareBeauty.com .

About Rare Impact Fund

The Rare Impact Fund was launched as part of Rare Beauty's focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund and Rare Beauty raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services in schools and educational settings. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Potential Rare Impact Fund donor partners can reach out to: [email protected] .

