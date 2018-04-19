Serendipity Labs Coworking Expands DFW Presence to HALL Park in Frisco

DALLAS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking announced today it will establish its second DFW location at 3201 Dallas Parkway, the 17th building at HALL Park and the tallest office building in Frisco. HALL Group, the developers of HALL Park and HALL Arts who invested directly in Serendipity Labs, Inc. in 2017, will be a joint venture partner in the new Frisco location. Worth Coworking will manage Serendipity Labs Frisco-HALL Park, as it does the Serendipity Labs Dallas-HALL Arts at KPMG Plaza in the Dallas Arts District.

"HALL Group is a preeminent developer, known to be at the vanguard of commercial real estate trends, and we welcome them as a partner at our location in the newest HALL Park building," says John Arenas. "Their investment in our vision of the brand at both the corporate level and now at this location reflects their belief in the growing importance of offering workplace-as-a-service."



Serendipity Labs Frisco-HALL Park is slated to open in September 2018 at 3201 Dallas Parkway. The ground level will house meeting and event space, the Lab Café and coworking. Dedicated desks, offices, team rooms and additional meeting rooms will be on the second. As with Serendipity Labs' location at HALL Arts, the first floor will be ideal for corporate and offsite events, surrounded by the building lobby's art installations and natural light.

"Businesses today are seeking flexible office space options, marketing to the modern employee and future of the workplace," says Craig Hall, founder and chairman of HALL Group. "The Serendipity Labs' hospitality-driven model aligns with our view that the workplace needs to be inspiring to encourage productivity and creativity, while at the same time providing a high level of service to employees and visitors. We are thrilled to welcome Serendipity Labs to HALL Park and think they will be very successful in Frisco."

Kim Butler, Brad Gibson and Cynthia Cowen represented HALL Park in the lease and Kimarie Ankenbrand and Michael Berman with JLL represented Serendipity Labs. Karen Pierre of Serendipity Labs will lead membership and event sales for both HALL Arts and HALL Park, making it convenient for businesses to set up enterprise memberships across DFW.

"HALL Park has accommodated more than 800,000 square feet of company expansions in its twenty-year history," said Kim Butler, director of leasing for HALL Group. "Serendipity Labs is a natural extension of HALL Park's ability to accommodate growing companies of all sizes, both short and long-term, and will further enhance our capacity to offer greater flexibility."

HALL Park's newest building features several on-site amenities that will benefit Serendipity Labs' members, including a full-service fitness center, an outdoor event lawn with kitchen and dining areas and a putting green and bean bag toss court. The building has several signature art installations designed specifically for the space and is also LEED Silver Certified.

All Serendipity Labs have membership levels that include coworking, dedicated desks and offices, and team rooms. Private focus and wellness rooms, a work lounge, Lab Café, studios with full A/V, and retreats with dedicated phone lines are also standard. The IT infrastructure meets security and compliance standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GLBA. Corporate memberships with centralized billing and contract portability allow for easy reassignment of employee memberships. Swing space and long-term offices are available.

