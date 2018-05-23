Serendipity Labs Coworking Included in CEB is now Gartner New Report, "Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy"

RYE, N.Y., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking has recently been included in a CEB is now Gartner research report entitled, "Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy," which was conducted to provide the firm's enterprise members guidance and expertise in evaluating this new, cost-effective, real estate option. The full report is available to members and to the media by request.

Issued in April 2018, the report found "Of those organizations that currently use shared co-working spaces, many are realizing significant benefits." It also says, "Co-working spaces should not be approached as a one-off activity based on reaching a critical mass of employees in a geographic center. Instead, it should be treated as a true portfolio strategy component."

In addition, "Integrating Co-Working into Real Estate Portfolio Strategy" reviews barriers to coworking adoption: "Despite the fact that co-working spaces provide benefits for portfolio flexibility and optimization, real estate leaders have concerns about co-working spaces; these concerns are holding back broad adoption." The top implementation and assessment challenges from their 2018 Co-Working Trends Benchmark are in the chart below.

One set of challenges are around security. "Security concerns cut across industries; healthcare companies have to follow HIPPA requirements, banks need to comply with Sarbanes-Oxley regulations and technology companies must protect sensitive intellectual property." CEB is now Gartner adds.

Founded in 2011, Serendipity Labs was specifically designed as a real estate alternative for large enterprises. Its IT infrastructure is HIPPA and Sarbanes-Oxley compliant, meets PCI-DSS and GLBA standards, and can produce employee usage metrics. Frosting covers all office fronts at eye-level to obscure what is on white boards. Centralized billing and contract portability allow for easy reassignment of employee memberships between locations.

John Arenas, Chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs, believes CEB is now Gartner has identified what his company has been finding for several years – that coworking has crossed a threshold and has become an accepted way for large enterprises to manage workspace needs.

"Clearly there are a multitude of factors to consider, but companies across all sectors are going through a similar transformation," says Arenas. "To have CEB is now Gartner write a report about co-working is significant. To me, it means that what many have been calling the future of work has arrived: Coworking as a real estate option for large enterprises is happening now."

