Serendipity Labs Coworking Lands in Denver LoDo at Portman's Union Tower West

DENVER, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking announced today that it has signed a lease for a 25,000 square foot location in Denver's Lower Downton district at Union Tower West, 1801 Wewatta Street. The class AA building developed by Portman Holdings also houses the Hotel Indigo Denver Downtown and the Hearth & Dram restaurant. Serendipity Labs is creating its upscale coworking club and event space on the 11th floor. It is slated to open in September 2018.

"We are rolling out regional networks of urban and suburban locations throughout the US to serve as an extension of the corporate workplace that also provide members great choices about where to work. Our arrival in LoDo will be our second in the Denver area after the opening of our Greenwood Village location next month," says John Arenas, Chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "Being steps from Union Station, with light rail service to the suburbs and the airport, makes this site a great hub for our growing regional and national network."

Portman Holdings, one of the leading mixed-use developers in the world, is known for bold projects. With this LoDo development, Portman is continuing to innovate. "At Portman Holdings, we believe in creating unique buildings that serve the communities they are in," says Travis Garland, director of leasing for Portman. "Serendipity Labs is a tremendous addition to the project by offering thoughtfully-designed, strategically-located, workplaces. They are bringing the future of work to Union Tower West and are a great addition to the pioneering spirit of the neighborhood."

Portman Holdings was represented in the transaction by Jonathan Jones, senior vice president, Colliers International. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) represented Serendipity Labs with Michael Berman, managing director, and in Denver, Marc Feldman, Tenant Representation.

The local Serendipity Labs team will curate a full schedule of meetups and events, focusing on the interests of Denver businesses. "Serendipity Labs will become part of the community, hosting inspirational events and becoming a gathering place," Arenas goes onto say. "We look forward to creating a Denver network that will interconnect the suburbs with the city and help the Denver metro business community thrive."

Both Serendipity Labs LoDo and the Greenwood Village Lab, which will open in June, will be ideal venues for business meetings and offsites. Membership levels include coworking, dedicated desks and offices, and team rooms. Private focus rooms for phone calls and privacy, wellness rooms, a work lounge, Lab Café, and studios with full A/V are standard. The IT infrastructure can provide usage metrics and meets security and compliance standards that include PCI-DSS, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and GLBA. Corporate memberships with centralized billing and contract portability allow for easy reassignment of employee memberships. Swing space and long-term offices are available.

