Serendipity Labs Coworking Launches LINC, its Live-streaming Service and Content Distribution Platform for Meetings and Events

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pictured here: The Ideation Studio in Serendipity Labs Orlando-Downtown. Local meetings can be joined by participants across the world with the new LINC interactive streaming, content, and archive distribution service that Serendipity Labs is rolling out across the country. Photo credit: Yale Gurney

What: Managing Human Resource Requirements in a Shared Workplace Environment Who: Lucia Diana, Verizon, Strategic National Transaction Projects, Global Real Estate

Deidre Buzzetto, Lenovo, Director, International Real Estate

Caroline Agolia, TriNet, Senior Human Capital Business Partner

Christine Wyckoff, Serendipity Labs, Sr. Director Enterprise Strategy

Sean Resch, Humanscale, Northeast Regional Sales Director, moderator When: Thursday, June 27th, 2019 Time*: 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Cocktails and networking

6:15 – 7:00 p.m. Panel discussion

*Panel discussion is EDT. If streaming, follow corresponding local time. Where: Serendipity Labs, Financial District, 28 Liberty Street, NY, NY 10005

This event is also available via livestream with Serendipity Labs' LINC

Serendipity Labs Inc., one of the nation's premier coworking providers, has elevated its meeting and events offering with LINC, an online streaming service and content distribution platform that allows meeting organizers to expand the reach of their events with live, interactive participation by remote attendees anywhere, on any device.

LINC, which stands for Learn, Inspire, Network and Collaborate, allows Serendipity Labs and its members to broadcast events such as talks, product launches, seminars, town halls, performances, training, and more. Events can be recorded, edited and archived, and also offered to the public via the LINC distribution platform. Gating events behind a paywall or validating with viewer credentials for security is an available option.

The first publicly streamed event will be a Workplace Week Fringe Event panel in New York City. Featured panelists will share best practices and challenges when deploying flexible office strategies. A live Q&A from both the local and remote audience will follow.

Serendipity Labs has over 100,000 square feet of dedicated meeting and event space in its network, representing a multimillion-dollar investment in technology, security, and service for trusted meetings for up to 50 attendees locally. It hosts over 1,000 special events each year across the U.S. LINC capitalizes on that investment, expanding each meeting to participants across the globe and making it easily available online.

"The Workplace Week panel is a perfect example of the compelling meetings and events we host at Serendipity Labs. The issues around sending employees to third party real estate operators and shared environments are complex. By interactively streaming and storing the video recording, we are making it available to a broad offsite audience both live and in the future," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "Our mission is to build an interconnected workplace network that serves the way businesses work today. LINC is another way of expanding the reach of our members."

LINC is available now in the Manhattan Serendipity Labs at 28 Liberty Street and rolling out across the country. The introductory rate is $499 per session.

Attendees coming to Managing Human Resource Requirements in a Shared Workplace Environment at 28 Liberty Street in Manhattan will need to bring a government issued picture ID for security.

More information about LINC can be found at:

https://serendipitylabs.com/meetings-events/linc

SOURCE Serendipity Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serendipitylabs.com

