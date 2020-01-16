Serendipity Labs Coworking Partners with Landlords and Developers to Open Flex Office Workplaces in Six New Markets and Announces January Openings

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking has grown to more than 40 locations by licensing its upscale, flexible workplace brand and entering into management agreements with class A asset owners across the country. Today it is announcing entry into six new markets, reflecting the increased demand for agile offices.

Adding over 130,000 sq.ft. to the company's U.S. network, all are slated to open in 2020.

The retail-level entrance of the Los Angeles – Downtown Serendipity Labs leads into the Lab Café and work lounge. The company uses only low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint and nontoxic materials. All carpet is 100% recyclable. (Photo credit: Yale Gurney) Serendipity Labs is opening two of its flexible shared offices in January, Wauwatosa, WI and Westport, CT. It has also announced that an additional six Labs are already slated to open 2020 in suburban and secondary markets across the U.S. With over 100 locations open and under development in the U.S. and U.K., Serendipity Labs has attracted over $100 million from institutional investors, area development partners and asset owners to expand its brand and network.

McKinney, TX: A suburban Dallas location of 27,500 sq.ft. owned by developer McKinney Office Partners at Craig Ranch that will be operated by Serendipity Labs. It will span the 1st and 2nd floors along with the 3rd floor mezzanine at the HUB 121 Office Park, NWC SH 121 & Alma Drive. The Lab will be part of the live/work/play mixed use development featuring a cultural arts and entertainment venue, restaurants, a rooftop deck and shopping. The McKinney Lab will open in 2Q.

Houston, TX: A 28,331 sq.ft. Galleria submarket location on the 20th floor of the iconic Marathon Oil Tower at 5555 San Felipe Street. Cameron Coworking, a division of Cameron Management, is the multi-location Serendipity Labs area development partner for the Houston market. Serendipity Labs will open and operate the location which will open in 4Q.

Memphis, TN: A 20,000 sq.ft. suburban Memphis location at 6584 Poplar Avenue in East Memphis, near I-240 on the border of Germantown. The building, which is being completely renovated, is owned by Poplar Ventures. Its partners are Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Jatin (Jay) Kumar, the developer who transformed the Hotel Napoleon into an iconic Memphis destination. The Memphis Lab will open in 2Q.

Dublin, CA: An 18,000 sq.ft. suburban East Bay location at 6200 Village Parkway, owned by Dublin Technology Center LLC, to be opened and operated by Serendipity Labs. It is nestled adjacent to Pleasanton, at the intersection of I-680 and I-580, which leads directly to the business hubs of the Bay Area. The Dublin – East Bay Lab will open in 2Q.

Marlton, NJ: A suburban Philadelphia location of 23,000 sq.ft., owned by Twenty Lake Holdings, that will be operated by Serendipity Labs. Taking the entire 3rd floor at 50 Lake Center Executive Park, it will feature walking paths and easy access to the Philadelphia business district transportation arteries. The Marlton Lab will open in 3Q.

Clayton, MO: A 16,700 sq.ft. suburban St. Louis location at 8112 Maryland Avenue to be opened by Serendipity Labs on behalf of multi-location Serendipity Labs licensee RETKO Group. This will be the second Lab for RETKO, following its recently announced suburban Kansas City location in Overland Park, KS which will be operated by Serendipity Labs. The Overland Park Lab will open 1Q, followed by the Clayton Lab in 2Q.

The company is also announcing two January openings.

Wauwatosa, WI: A 34,000 sq.ft. suburban Milwaukee location owned by developer HSA Commercial Real Estate to be operated by Serendipity Labs. It is taking the 1st floor and mezzanine at the residential component of The Mayfair Collection, which features a mix of restaurants, retail, entertainment venues and apartments.

Westport, CT: A 23,000 sq.ft. suburban New York metro location at 55 West Boston Post Road, owned by Homeclear Serendipity Westport LLC, that will be operated by Serendipity Labs.

"By partnering with asset owners of office, retail and residential buildings and then managing the Labs, we bring our operational expertise and marketing power, and we assure the upscale service standards of one of the top national flexible workplace networks will be met at every location," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs.

For asset owners, flexible workspace has become an essential offering that allows them to provide a full set of office and meetings solutions for tenants who increasingly demand flexibility, speed to market and inspiring designs. Particularly in suburban and secondary markets, top coworking providers with corporate accounts and strategic sales channels can often aggregate higher quality credit occupiers than traditional landlords.

Every Serendipity Labs features coworking, shared offices and team suites for up to 50. All meetings and events include A/V, along with lunch and/or breakfast and attentive service that rivals boutique hotels. Each location maximizes individual productivity with features such as sit-stand desks, a Lab Café and work lounge open to all members. Wellness rooms for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation are available. Each Lab is ADA compliant and designed with abundant natural light. Reservations can be made at any location in the network through a mobile booking app.

Serendipity Labs is uniquely positioned to serve as workplace-as-a-service option for global enterprises, small companies and the growing independent workforce that needs a professional flexible office option. The IT platform meets security and compliance standards for HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley and supports PCI-DSS for e-commerce. Members can trust their proprietary and confidential information will be protected with secure check-in for members and guests, frosted glass on office fronts and noise abatement paneling. Hospitality-trained staff assure a professional environment where Duty of Care is as important as the curated art shows and community events. Contract portability for corporate customers makes transferring memberships within the Serendipity Labs network easy. Usage metrics, activity reporting and centralized billing are available.

With over 100 locations open and under development in the U.S. and U.K., Serendipity Labs has attracted over $100 million from institutional investors, area development partners and asset owners to expand its brand and network. The executive team at Serendipity Labs has successfully navigated the shared workplace industry for over 25 years through three economic cycles, offering the business community experienced leadership and a sustainable shared office and coworking model.

Pre-open offers and licensing information are available at serendipitylabs.com

SOURCE Serendipity Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serendipitylabs.com

