Serendipity Labs Coworking Takes Broad Green Pictures Hollywood HQ

RYE, N.Y., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking, a national shared workplace operator, today stunned Hollywood insiders by assuming the lease for Broad Green Pictures' 36,000 square foot headquarters in the heart of Hollywood's Media District. The announcement comes days after the private equity group that was to acquire the assets of The Weinstein Co. announced it was taking the space as part of a female-led restructuring.

There are three levels of membership for maximum flexibility: offices and team rooms, dedicated desks and coworking. Shown here is one of the coworking areas at Serendipity Labs Hollywood. Photo credit: Gensler Members receive preferred pricing for the soundproofed screening room, which is available for rental. Editing rooms, a commercial kitchen, and the signature Serendipity Labs hospitality make hosting events seamless and memorable. Photo credit: Gensler The Gensler design with emphasis on ambient light and high-end furniture are the centerpiece of every Serendipity Labs. Featured here, a work lounge with courtyard view at Serendipity Labs Hollywood. Photo credit: Gensler.

"We were attracted to this opportunity because the world-class Gensler design meets our high standards. We have always believed that the most creative, innovative and empowering ideas emanate from an environment that is safe, secure and respectful," says Paula Gomprecht, vice president of Marketing at Serendipity Labs. "Forty percent of our members are women, and we work to ensure that a strict Duty of Care is followed in all of our Labs. Companies of all sizes and industries can trust sending employees and clients to any Serendipity Labs across the country."

Located at 959 Seward Street, the Hollywood Lab boasts a soundproofed, 25-seat screening room, editing rooms, commercial kitchen and event space. The LEED Gold certified building amenities include an outdoor lounge, secure parking, and car charging stations, while the design maximizes natural light. Dedicated offices and desks, team rooms, meeting rooms, private focus and wellness rooms, a work lounge, visual studios with full A/V capabilities, and retreats are available as standard at all Serendipity Labs.

With a national network of locations and 125 under development, members can use any Serendipity Lab across the U.S. The IT infrastructure enables corporate customers to meet organizational security and compliance standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GLBA and others. Corporate memberships with centralized billing and detailed reporting, swing space and long-term offices are available. Contract portability allows for easy reassignment of memberships from employee to employee and location to location.

"We are not just another pretty space. The Serendipity Labs' philosophy is grounded in hospitality and trust," adds Chairman and CEO John Arenas. "For our first Los Angeles location, we are thrilled to be premiering at this spectacular site, and look forward to welcoming the Hollywood community to our growing network of workplaces across the country."

For more information, visit www.serendipitylabs.com/hollywood

