Serendipity Labs Coworking to Open Fourth Location in Atlanta Network

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs, the company that defined the premium coworking and shared office space category and the only national operator to meet enterprise standards for intellectual property protection and employee safety, will open its newest Atlanta-area location at 121 Perimeter Center West in September 2019. This will become the fourth conveniently located Serendipity Labs throughout Atlanta, offering weary commuters more than 100,000 sq. ft. of upscale flexible offices, coworking, and meeting space for their business needs.

The work lounge at Serendipity Labs-Cumberland, the newest of the three open locations. Serendipity Labs Atlanta-Perimeter, the fourth in this regional network, will open in September 2019. The company uses only low volatile organic compound (VOC) paint and nontoxic materials. All carpet is 100% recyclable. (Photo credit: Yale Gurney)

"We serve our members with an uncompromising hospitality-driven commitment, first-class amenities, and professional, stimulating environments that make the work day inspiring," says John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "Atlanta is home to some of the most exciting businesses in the country, and we now have a region-wide network for distributed teams hosting events and offsites, or to confidently meet with clients."

Located in the SunTrust Bank building in heart of Central Perimeter, this will be the third Serendipity Labs opened with Paresh Master, the exclusive area franchisee. The 27,000 sq. ft. workplace will span the entire second floor and a majority of the third in the three-story building. It is part of a redevelopment plan for the Class A property from Brand Real Estate Services that includes a hotel and new covered parking deck. Directly across from across from Perimeter Mall, it has easy access to I-285 and GA 400, two MARTA rail stations and is surrounded by numerous restaurant and retail options. This Lab will be managed by Serendipity Labs for the franchisee.

Serendipity Labs Atlanta-Perimeter will have offices and team rooms for one to twenty people and can accommodate requests for custom-built team suites for up to fifty. A coworking lounge for drop-in members, Lab Café and first-class meeting and event facilities for up to fifty will be available. Individual workstyle preferences are designed into every Serendipity Labs with sit-stand desks, focus rooms for privacy, and wellness rooms for nursing mothers, prayer and meditation. Abundant natural light makes each day welcoming and inviting. Thoughtfully designed collaborative areas encourage interaction between members. Regularly rotated art shows from local artists and a series of networking events add to the community vibrancy.

"The response to the Alpharetta, Buckhead and Cumberland locations has been phenomenal and I am delighted to open another Lab in Central Perimeter," adds Paresh Master, owner of the Alpharetta Lab and partner in the Buckhead location. "Just like businesses rely on a trusted hotel brand, they also need a network of well-designed workplaces that offer an elevated way to work. There are a lot of coworking options. We blend the best of coworking with an environment that is right for professional, established businesses."

Companies of all sizes, from Fortune 500 to growing local ones, turn to Serendipity Labs as a trusted, agile real estate alternative because the IT platform is Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA compliant and it meets PCS-DSS and GLBA e-commerce standards. Unique among coworking providers, it assumes responsibility for Duty of Care allowing companies to breathe easy when sending in employees and clients.

Based out of New York, Serendipity Labs Coworking has rapidly grown to 30 metropolitan areas and attracted more than $200 million to its network and brand by building out regional networks encompassing cities and their surrounding suburbs. Members come from all industries including healthcare, technology, and banking as well as personal services such as finance, accounting, and law. More than three-quarters of the members are between 30 – 49 and and more than one-third are women.

JLL represented Serendipity Labs with Michael Berman, managing director and national lead from the New York office, and John Winters, managing director in Atlanta. Brand Real Estate Services was represented internally by Candy McIntyre, vice president, Leasing.

For more information visit: https://serendipitylabs.com/us/ga/atlanta-perimeter/

SOURCE Serendipity Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.serendipitylabs.com

