Serendipity Labs Coworking to Open Two Locations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Labs Coworking, the company that introduced the concept of hospitality to the commercial office industry, has today announced it will open two locations in the Charleston. This will bring more than 63,000 sq. ft. of flexible offices, team rooms, coworking and event space to the area's business community in the first half of 2019.

A 30,200 sq.ft. corporate-owned Serendipity Labs, with expansive waterfront views, will be an anchor tenant in Holder Properties' Portside-Ferry Wharf development at the base of the Mount Pleasant Ravenel Bridge. The second, a franchised location owned by hotel industry veteran Trey Scott, will be part of the Garco Mill mixed use redevelopment project in North Charleston at 4854 O'Hear Street, the same location as the new Ingevity headquarters. At 33,000 sq. ft., it is more than half of the office space available from WECCO Development, the same company that reanimated the Cigar Factory on East Bay Street.

Both locations will feature a dramatic interior stairwell connecting the first floor coworking, Lab Café and event space to second-floor shared offices and coworking.

"Holder Properties has been developing market-leading office projects in the Charleston area for more than a decade," says Jeff Mixson, executive vice president at Holder Properties. "We set the standard for delivering excellence in our properties. Selecting Serendipity Labs as a coworking provider will add to the vibrancy to the Portside office development and bring value to our other tenants."

Serendipity Labs Greenville, also owned by Trey Scott, will open this October. The three Labs offer South Carolinians a regional network linked to Serendipity Labs' national network. The company's cloud-based IT platform enables corporate mobile workplace programs and business continuity solutions. Members have the freedom to make reservations through the app and confidently work wherever teams and clients take them.

"The way we work is changing. With distributed teams and ever-changing workforce requirements, businesses of all sizes need flexible workplaces that are professional and inspiring," says John Arenas, Chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "Charleston, and all of South Carolina, has become a hub of national and international importance. We look forward to adding to Charleston's reputation as the nation's most hospitable city with our unmatched service, welcoming workplaces, and schedule of community building and cultural event programming."

Members come from all industries including business and automotive management, healthcare, sales, and financial and legal services. Most are in their 30's, 40's and 50's, more than one-third are women, and half have monthly memberships covered by employer direct pay. Thoughtfully designed communal areas encourage interaction and work stations of varying heights and styles accommodate different member needs. Abundant natural light makes the work day welcoming and inviting. Curated art shows from local artists and member-only events create an environment that is engaging and stimulating. The meeting and event space, to which members receive preferential pricing, is ideal for professional activities and offsites.





JLL predicts that flexible space, currently less than five percent of current office inventory, could rise to 30 percent by 2030 due to tenant demand. Serendipity Labs is the first national coworking company to enter the Charleston market and brings a modern take on flexible offices. It is growing through company-owned, franchise and managed locations. With 125 locations under development, it has attracted over $100 million from institutional investors and area development partners to expand its brand and network.





Roadstead Real Estate Advisors and Palmetto Commercial Properties represented Garco Mill. Serendipity Labs was represented by JLL's Lee Allen and Michael Berman, managing directors.





Office suites for up to 80, team rooms, dedicated desks, coworking, day passes, and swing space for corporations and small businesses are available. Each location has private focus rooms for phone calls and privacy, wellness rooms, a work lounge, Lab Café, studios with full A/V capabilities, and tech support is complimentary. The IT platform provides usage metrics and meets security and compliance standards for HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, PCI-DSS, and GLBA. Each Lab is ADA compliant. Corporate memberships with centralized billing and contract portability allow for easy reassignment of employee memberships. Pre-open offers are now available.

