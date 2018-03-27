Serendipity Labs Launching In The Short North District Of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Serendipity Labs Coworking announced today with its franchise development partner, Renascent Hospitality, that its newest location in The Short North district of Columbus, Ohio is scheduled to open July 1, 2018. The upscale coworking brand, which already has a location on Capitol Square, is opening in a 22,000 square foot new construction on the corner of 1st Ave and N High Street. Prospective members can now book tours and learn more about Serendipity Labs.

Serendipity Labs will be opening its newest location in The Short North district of Columbus, Ohio July 1, 2018. Serendipity Labs’ first Columbus location at Capitol Square, opened in Fall 2017. Photo credit: Serendipity Labs

"We couldn't be more excited and thrilled to be opening up Serendipity Labs here in the vibrant, energetic Short North district," said Scott Somerville, owner of Renascent Hospitality. "Columbus is quickly becoming a hub for innovative start-ups, entrepreneurial spirited individuals, and new business ventures, and we are confident that Serendipity Labs will provide an inspirational, flexible space for our local community members to thrive. With hospitality at our core, we will ensure that this upscale space puts our guests and clients first and delivers on everything that Serendipity Labs users have come to expect."

Serendipity Labs Columbus - Short North offers a mix of dedicated offices, desks and coworking spaces, as well as multiple meeting rooms and a green rooftop space where members can work, socialize and host events outside. The space features a work lounge and Lab café to facilitate impromptu meetings, as well as co-hosted or private meetings and events. Both day passes, and full memberships are available, and members have the benefit of using any of the Serendipity Labs locations throughout the United States.

John Arenas, CEO of Serendipity Labs, said "Our plan is to continue to grow Serendipity Labs and with trusted partners like Renascent Hospitality, we know that we have a special and welcoming Lab in Columbus that will serve the community well."

Serendipity Labs currently has locations throughout the United States and over 125 under development in locations like Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City (Lehi). Serendipity Labs members range in diversity and needs, from mobile employees and teams from Fortune 500 companies to entrepreneurs and meeting and event planners. Memberships start at $49 a month.

For more information, visit www.serendipitylabs.com /columbus-shortnorth .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serendipity-labs-launching-in-the-short-north-district-of-columbus-300620316.html

SOURCE Serendipity Labs, Inc.