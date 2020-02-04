Serendipity's Unicorn Bliss Sundae is Galloping into a Retailer Near You!

Unicorn Bliss Sundae is a whimsical combination of vanilla ice cream mixed with pink and blue cookie dough, and topped off with a magical glittery unicorn swirl. Each bite will make you feel like you've taken off on the back of a unicorn and hopped over a delectable rainbow! Ice cream fanatics the world over will not be able to resist this truly unique frozen experience.

We urge you to run, not walk, to your local retailer to grab a pint of Unicorn Bliss before they've all been gobbled up! Serendipity ice cream pints are available nationwide at 7-11, Walgreens, CVS and online at GoPuff.com.

Master dessert artist and creator of the famed Unicorn Bliss Sundae of Serendipity 3 and Serendipity Ice Cream, Joe Calderone, is also available for interviews upon request.

For more on Serendipity Ice Cream, visit Serendipitybrands.com

SOURCE Serendipity Brands

Related Links

http://www.Serendipitybrands.com

