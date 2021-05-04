Serenic Software Announces Release for Microsoft Cloud

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Serenic Software Inc., a Sylogist Ltd. company, a leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solutions for non-profits and non-governmental organizations, has made its flagship ERP solution, Serenic Navigator, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, available to customers on the Microsoft Cloud. Serenic Navigator is also listed on AppSource, the Microsoft cloud marketplace.

Serenic Software customers, and new customers alike, now have a clear path from on-premises fund accounting and ERP deployments to the Microsoft Cloud with Serenic Navigator. Serenic Navigator includes unique, integrated capabilities for fund and encumbrance accounting, revenue tracking and cost analysis, grants, and outcomes measurement, online and offline donations, managing funding sources, complex budgeting and reporting, and detailed tracking of non-financial metrics related to services delivered.

"This demonstrates Serenic's commitment to market leading innovation that thousands of nonprofits, international NGOs, local government and K-12 school district customers rely on," said Bill Wood, President & CEO at Sylogist Ltd. "We appreciate our solutions support the critical aspects of customers' missions and Serenic Navigator will immediately improve an organization's productivity, transparency, data security and system availability without any retraining or disruption."

"Microsoft counts on leading ISV partners, like Serenic Software, to deliver vertically-focused solutions built on Dynamics 365 Business Central. We appreciate their commitment to bringing their Serenic Navigator solution, which has been serving nonprofits, K-12 education, and public sector organizations for almost 25 years, to the Microsoft Cloud," stated Mike Morton, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

About Serenic Software

Serenic Software develops and delivers cloud ERP solutions for publicly funded organizations including nonprofits (NPO), international non-governmental organizations (NGO), K-12 school districts/boards, and public sector. Serenic Software is the publisher of the #1 payroll and human resources software built on Microsoft Dynamics® 365 Business Central. Serenic Software is a Microsoft Gold Partner for ERP as a Cloud Solution Provider and Independent Software vendor (ISV). Learn more about Serenic Software at www.serenic.com.

