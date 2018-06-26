Serenity Addiction Treatment Center Bolsters Its Clinical Team With the Addition of Melissa MacGown, LMFT

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity is proud to announce the addition of Melissa MacGown, LMFT to its expanding Clinical Team. In addition to providing individualized and group therapy to Serenity's exclusive clientele, MacGown will leverage her extensive substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment experience to help evolve Serenity's curriculum.

"We're thrilled to have such a dynamic professional join our accredited addiction treatment team," says Derek Wilksen, Vice President, Serenity. "Melissa's style and approach to treatment will go a long way in supporting and enhancing the care we provide to our guests."

Prior to Serenity, MacGown served as Mental Health Clinician at South Coast Community Services where she provided extensive trauma therapy, crisis intervention, and individual and group therapy. She was also employed with Desert Palm Recovery where she provided Individual and group therapy as well as treatment planning.

"This is much more than just a job for me," explains Melissa MacGown, LMFT, Serenity. "I have loved ones that have lived the dysfunction and chaos of mental health and addiction challenges — it's personal for me. And, I'm passionate about helping those in need."

MacGown holds a BS in Psychology from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a Masters in Psychology from University of Phoenix.

"The mountain is my home," explains MacGown. "I live here. I love it here. The peace and tranquility, combined with the professionalism, Serenity brings to the recovery process is second to none." An avid kayaker, camper and outdoors-woman, MacGown resides in Running Springs, California with her husband Darren, two cats and a dog named Roxy.

Located in Lake Arrowhead, California, Serenity is a licensed and accredited addiction treatment center for men. Its 22-acre property, inclusive of all private rooms and a wealth of amenities is the perfect environment to foster a peaceful, comfortable and life-changing recovery experience.

For more information about Serenity please visit their website at www.slrecovery.com.



