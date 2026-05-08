Serenity Grove Mental Health Announces New Evening Intensive Outpatient Program

ATHENS, Ga., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Grove Mental Health is expanding its commitment to accessible, evidence-based mental health care with the launch of a new Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), designed to support individuals who need structured treatment while continuing to manage work, school, family, and daily responsibilities.

Serenity Grove Mental Health Treatment Facility Athens, GA

As part of this continued growth, Serenity Grove Mental Health is proud to welcome Erik Bates, LCSW, as Clinical Director of the mental health program. With more than 13 years of experience in behavioral health, addiction treatment, crisis stabilization, and clinical leadership, Bates brings a strong background in evidence-based care, multidisciplinary team development, and program implementation.

His experience includes leadership roles in mental health and addiction treatment settings across Georgia, where he has focused on improving clinical quality, patient outcomes, and compassionate, person-centered care.

"Our goal is to provide a supportive environment where people feel seen, understood, and equipped with the tools they need to move forward," said Erik Bates, Clinical Director at Serenity Grove Mental Health. "The addition of our Evening IOP program allows us to meet people where they are and expand access to care for individuals who may not be able to participate in treatment during traditional daytime hours."

The new Evening IOP program reflects Serenity Grove Mental Health's mission to make high-quality mental health treatment more accessible while continuing to offer individualized support for those struggling with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, trauma-related disorders, OCD, and other mental health challenges. Through a combination of therapy, psychiatric services, and practical life-focused treatment planning, the program is designed to help clients build stability and sustainable healing in everyday life.

Evening IOP Highlights

Same curriculum, clinical team, and therapeutic structure as daytime IOP

Designed for working adults, students, and caregivers

Insurance verification available prior to enrollment

About Serenity Grove

Located in Athens, Georgia, Serenity Grove Mental Health provides compassionate, individualized care focused on helping people find clarity, balance, and long-term stability through evidence-based therapy and psychiatric support.

Media Contact:

Cam Ward

[email protected]

315 Newton Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30607

Phone: 844-904-3485

Website: www.serenitygrove.com

SOURCE Serenity Grove Mental Health