Serenity Grove Therapists Honored as GACA New Counselors of the Year

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Grove is proud to announce that two of its therapists have been recognized by the Georgia Addiction Counselor Association (GACA) with the New Counselor of the Year Award in consecutive years.

Alyssa Leggett, M.Ed, CACII — 2024 New Counselor of the Year

Cathie Puckett, CAC I — 2025 New Counselor of the Year

Alyssa Leggett, M.Ed, CACII & Cathie Puckett, CAC I

Presented annually at the GACA Conference on St. Simons Island, this award honors newly certified counselors who demonstrate exceptional dedication and service to the recovery community. Recipients are nominated by GACA members and selected by the Board.

Serenity Grove Clinical Director Star Bridges, MS, LPC, CMAC, CCS, said:

"Alyssa and Cathie embody the compassion and excellence that define our mission. Their recognition reflects the impact they've made in the lives of our clients and the broader recovery community."

About Serenity Grove

Located in Athens, Georgia, Serenity Grove provides comprehensive addiction and mental health treatment, offering all levels of care from detox to outpatient programs. The center is committed to helping individuals and families build lasting foundations for recovery.

