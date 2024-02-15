Serenity Kids Brings Bold Global Flavors to Babies with New World Explorers Pouch Line

Leading shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand launches a new range of delicious and nutrient-rich meat and vegetable pouches inspired by international culinary dishes to celebrate multiculturalism and expand the palates of little ones

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Kids , the fastest growing shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand in the country, announces the debut of a new line of World Explorer Pouches, offering an international twist to standard baby food. As the first ever meat-based globally inspired varieties for baby and toddlers, this new line is a delicious culinary adventure honoring cherished dishes from around the world including Thailand, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and India.

The new World Explorers line includes six gourmet varieties:

Serenity Kids' New World Explorers Pouches

Free Range Chicken Coconut Curry

Grass Fed Beef Chimichurri

Wild Caught Salmon Teriyaki

Free Range Chicken Tikka Masala

Grass Fed Beef Kebab

Free Range Chicken Mexican Stew

"Our new World Explorers collection allows little ones to go on a global journey of flavors in a fun, nutritious, and convenient way," said Serenity Carr, co-founder and CEO of Serenity Kids. "Starting solids is an exciting time for babies to explore textures and flavors. The new World Explorers line honors beloved international recipes and allows little ones to enjoy a broad range of tastes to help expand their palates during this critical flavor window time. We also believe that now it's more important than ever to celebrate America's multicultural heritage."

Serenity Kids' innovative new World Explorers line is elevating the baby food industry with worldwide flavor inspiration and high-quality nutrition. Paying tribute to cherished recipes from around the world, the six new recipes offer savory and unique flavors to allow babies and toddlers to experience new culinary delights at an early age. The World Explorers line comes in a shelf-stable and BPA-free pouch and tantalizes little ones' taste buds while meeting their nutritional needs with a balanced macronutrient profile of 5g of protein and 5g of fat per serving. Boasting premium ingredients, this new line has less than 3g of sugar, with no added sugar. The World Explorers pouches offer less sugar, more protein, and more healthy fat than the leading better-for-you baby food competitors. These new varieties are nutrient-rich and made with ethically sourced, regeneratively farmed meats and Certified USDA Organic vegetables, herbs, and spices.

Meat is an ideal first food for little ones as it has higher micronutrients essential for baby's development, is easily digestible, and contains the most bioavailable fat and protein. The "flavor window" is from 4-18 months old, and it is when babies are developing their flavor preferences for life. Early exposure to different flavors and textures can prevent picky eating and set them up for a lifetime of healthy eating. The six new World Explorers pouches are a great way to feed babies healthy meat and vegetables, while expanding their palate during the flavor window period.

Serenity Kids offers 28 nutrient-dense baby food pouch varieties in five lines: *new* World Explorers, Dairy-Free Smoothies, Ethically Sourced Meats, Organic Savory Veggies, and Purees with Bone Broth, as well as Grain Free Puffs, and a first of its kind A2 Whole Milk Toddler Formula. Serenity Kids is committed to only using premium-quality ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, or major allergens. All of Serenity Kids' products are third party tested for over 200 heavy metals and contaminants and the World Explorers line has received the Clean Label Project Purity Award. These new culinary-inspired pouches are available in Walmart, Amazon, and on www.MySerenityKids.com for $3.99 MSRP each.

About Serenity Kids:

Serenity Kids makes premium products of the highest nutritional, ethical, and taste standards. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens. The brand has established partnerships with Land to Market and Partnership for a Healthier America. All of Serenity Kids' products are Clean Label Project certified, and the brand is one of the few baby and toddler food companies that has received a Clean Label Project Purity Award. Serenity Kids' meat and vegetable pouch lines as well as the Grain Free Puffs line and new Toddler Formula are available online at www.MySerenityKids.com , Amazon, and Thrive Market, and in over 17,000 grocery stores nationwide including Harris Teeter, select H-E-B locations, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Meijer, select Albertsons/Safeway locations, Sprouts, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.MySerenityKids.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

