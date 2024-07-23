Serenity Kids Further Expands Nationwide Distribution with Albertsons Rollout, Proving Demand for High Protein & Fat in the Baby Food Category

Country's fastest growing shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand is now available at Albertsons with placement of Serenity Kids' nutrient dense pouch purees and grain free puff toddler snack varieties

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenity Kids, the nation's leading shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand, adds new retail distribution in over 2,000 Albertsons locations nationwide. The retailer will offer 10 of Serenity Kids' best-selling, high protein, and healthy fat nutrient-dense product varieties from the baby puree pouches and the Grain Free Puffs lines. This new expansion into Albertsons makes Serenity Kids even easier to find for parents seeking a premium healthy option for their little ones.

Serenity Kids' nutrient-dense, shelf-stable pouch and puff varieties launch into Albertsons locations nationwide

Serenity Kids is a family owned and parent-run company with the founding mission to provide convenient and tasty foods with balanced macronutrients composed of high protein, low sugar, healthy fats, organic vegetables, and quality carbohydrates that little ones need and parents love to give them.

"Parents and babies nationwide have spoken - and they want savory meat pouches!" said Serenity Carr, co-founder and CEO of Serenity Kids. "Thrilled doesn't even begin to describe how elated we are to partner with Albertsons and increase our nationwide availability so more families can have access to Serenity Kids' products. With the rollout of our top performing varieties, we look forward to continuing to drive category growth and prove parents are searching for the best quality ingredients, ethical sourcing, and the highest nutrient standards to feed their babies and toddlers."

Babies form their palate preferences between four to seven months old. This is typically referred to as their 'flavor window' which closes for most children around 18 months. A study of 250 U.S. organic baby food pouches showed that an average pouch has 10g of sugar. Feeding babies these recipes, even those with natural sugars, increases the likelihood that they will develop a palate that prefers higher levels of sweetness down the line and reject other savory healthy options like vegetables and meats which are critical to a nutrient-dense, healthy balanced diet that grows with children into their adult years.

Serenity Kids is combating early childhood sugar addictions by creating deliciously savory pouches that are balanced with protein and healthy fats, making it easy to introduce the rich taste of meat and organic vegetables to set them up for a lifetime of healthy eating. Babies enter a new stage of exploration of textures and flavors when introduced to solids. Serenity Kids offers the most variety of ingredients than any brand on the market for nutrient-dense pouches and Grain Free Puffs to allow little ones to explore a broader variety of flavors in a fun, healthy, and convenient way to help expand their palates early on.

Serenity Kids' 10 nutrient-dense and delicious products debuting into over 2,000 Albertsons stores and banners across the country includes:

Free Range Chicken with Organic Peas and Carrots

Grass Fed Beef with Organic Kale and Sweet Potatoes

Pasture Raised Turkey with Organic Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, and Beets

Wild Caught Salmon with Organic Butternut Squash and Beet

Chicken Mexican Stew with Organic Vegetables, Herbs, and Spices

Coconut Chicken Curry with Organic Vegetables and Coconut Cream

Berry Butternut Smoothie + Protein with Grass Fed Collagen

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie + Protein with Grass Fed Collagen

Carrot & Beet Grain Free Puffs with Olive Oil

Pumpkin & Cinnamon Grain Free Puffs with Olive Oil

About Serenity Kids

Serenity Kids makes premium baby and toddler food products of the highest nutritional, ethical, and taste standards. Serenity Kids is on a mission to lead a revolution to elevate children's nutrition so that all future generations can thrive. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens. The brand has established partnerships with Land to Market and Partnership for a Healthier America. All of Serenity Kids' products are Clean Label Project certified. Serenity Kids' new World Explorers, Ethically Sourced Meat, Organic Savory Veggie, Purees with Bone Broth, and Dairy-Free Smoothies lines, as well as the Grain Free Puffs varieties and Toddler Formula are available on their website, Amazon, and Thrive Market, and in over 20,000 grocery stores nationwide including Albertsons/Safeway, Harris Teeter, select H-E-B locations, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Meijer, Sprouts, Target, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.MySerenityKids.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Leah Brown

(858) 337-2995

[email protected]

SOURCE Serenity Kids