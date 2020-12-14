Serenity Kids, Leading Baby Food Brand, Closes $3M Investment Round Led By Fellow Food Brand Founders

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the fastest growing baby food brand on the market, Serenity Kids announces a $3 million investment. Existing investors, such as Wild Ventures, deepened their participation and were joined by Lizzi Ackerman and Matt LaCasse, married co-founders of Birch Benders , which was recently acquired by Sovos Brands. Ackerman and LaCasse will also take a board seat as advisors for Serenity Kids. Additional new investors in Serenity Kids also include Ben Greenfield, author and co-founder of Kion , Matt Gaedke and Megha Barot, co-founders of Keto Connect , and cookbook author and wellness influencer, Rachel Mansfield.

Serenity Kids' new third line launch of Toddler Purees with Bone Broth

"Our mission is to help babies and toddlers grow up healthy and strong by offering nutrient-rich, low sugar, and high-quality food options. Not only will these strategic investment partners and funding allow us to further realize our mission, but they will also expedite our growth and expansion into more conventional and natural grocery channels nationwide. We are honored to have the support of some of the leading CPG founders in the industry, top influencers, and returning partners including Wild Ventures, who all see and believe in our mission and vision," said Joe Carr, President and co-founder of Serenity Kids.

In less than two years, Serenity Kids has become the fastest growing baby food brand in the country, the fastest selling baby food brand in Whole Foods and Sprouts within two months of launch in the chain, and the number one velocity brand on the aisle in the Natural Channel. With revenue growing 30% month over month in recent periods, Serenity Kids is set to at least triple its revenue for 2020 versus 2019.

"We are excited to utilize these new partners and investment to grow our talent and executive team as we recently welcomed three new VPs in marketing, sales, and finance to take Serenity Kids to the next level," said Serenity Carr, CEO and co-founder of Serenity Kids. "Everyone on the team is even more motivated and inspired to continue to drive revolutionary category growth with our unique and groundbreaking products that deliver on taste, health benefits, and sustainability - and most importantly, keeping babies healthy!"

Serenity Kids is an innovative brand introducing a fresh new take on baby food, that only includes ethically sourced meats, organic vegetables, and healthy fats. This Austin-based, family-run company was founded by married co-founders, Joe and Serenity Carr, who were inspired to create a line of low sugar, nutrient-rich baby food for their daughter, Della. Serenity Kids offers ten great tasting pouch purees from the Ethically Sourced Meats and Organic Savory Veggies lines of baby foods. Most recently, Serenity Kids launched a new line of Toddler Purees with Bone Broth that includes three varieties in October 2020.

About Serenity Kids

Serenity Kids makes premium products of the highest nutritional, ethical, and taste standards. Serenity Kids only uses ingredients without any antibiotics, added hormones, pesticides, fillers, GMOs, or major allergens. Serenity Kids' Ethically Sourced Meat Baby Food, Organic Savory Veggie Baby Food, and new Toddler Purees with Bone Broth lines and are available online at www.MySerenityKids.com , Amazon, and Thrive Market, and in over 3,000 retailers nationwide including Harris Teeter, select H-E-B locations, Kroger, Natural Grocers, Meijer, select Albertsons/Safeway locations, Sprouts, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market, and more. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to www.MySerenityKids.com , and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

