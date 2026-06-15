Serenity Mental Health Centers Selects Trevelino/Keller to Expand National Visibility and Thought Leadership

Nationally ranked PR+Mkt+Creative firm to support earned media strategy for leading behavioral healthcare provider

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces its client relationship with Serenity Mental Health Centers, a behavioral health provider specializing in evidence-based treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental disorders.

With more than 35 locations across the United States, Serenity Mental Health Centers is committed to expanding access to innovative and personalized mental healthcare. Its multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and mental health specialists combines traditional psychiatric care with advanced therapies, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine infusion treatment, helping patients achieve meaningful and lasting outcomes.

As demand for mental health services continues to rise nationwide, Serenity remains focused on removing barriers to care while advancing awareness of effective treatment options that support long-term wellness and recovery. The need is significant: more than one in five U.S. adults experiences a mental illness each year, yet fewer than half receive treatment, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Compounding the challenge, the Health Resources and Services Administration reports that more than 120 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of mental health professionals, with cost and difficulty finding an available provider consistently cited as the top barriers to care.

"At Serenity, our mission is to provide patients with hope through compassionate, evidence-based care and innovative treatment approaches," said George Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer, Serenity Mental Health Centers. "Today, the search for care increasingly begins online and, more and more, with AI. We selected Trevelino/Keller because credible earned media now shapes both public trust and how AI platforms surface providers. Investing in strategic public relations ensures that patients seeking evidence-based care can find Serenity wherever that search begins."

Trevelino/Keller's scope of work includes earned media relations strategy and execution and thought leadership, designed to elevate Serenity's national profile within the behavioral health community and increase awareness of innovative treatment approaches available to individuals seeking mental healthcare solutions. Through targeted storytelling and strategic media engagement, the agency will support Serenity's efforts to educate patients, caregivers and healthcare stakeholders on evolving mental health treatment options.

The partnership also reflects a fundamental shift in how patients find mental healthcare. Nearly half of consumers now use AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews to research healthcare providers, and reliance on AI to choose a provider has more than doubled in the past year, according to rater8's 2026 Patient Choice Report. Because AI platforms draw heavily on credible third-party media coverage, earned media has become a cornerstone of answer engine optimization (AEO), directly influencing whether a provider appears in the answer when patients ask where to turn for care.

"The mental health landscape continues to evolve as more individuals seek access to effective, evidence-based care," said Genna Keller, co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller. "Serenity has built a differentiated model that combines clinical expertise with innovative therapies and a patient-centered approach. We are excited to help amplify the organization's story and contribute to the broader conversation around mental health awareness and treatment accessibility."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its integrate and growth marketing expansion which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country's #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About Serenity Mental Health Centers

Serenity Mental Health Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health services, dedicated to transforming the lives of patients through compassionate, innovative, and evidence-based care. With 35 locations across the country, Serenity offers a wide range of treatments tailored to address various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, OCD, and PTSD. Our highly skilled team of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and mental health specialists combine innovative therapies like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and ketamine infusion with personalized care to help patients achieve lasting wellness. Serenity is committed to expanding access to quality mental health care and fostering hope and recovery for individuals and families in the communities we serve. For more information, go to serenitymentalhealthcenters.com.

MEDIA CONTACT



Lauren Shankman

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SOURCE Trevelino/Keller