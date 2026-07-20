Kawneer Selects Trevelino/Keller to Drive Integrated Marketing Strategy, Including Growth Marketing and Public Relations Support

Aluminum industry pioneer selects agency for experience and proven results in the built environment space

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces its client relationship with Kawneer, an award-winning American manufacturer of aluminum systems for commercial construction use.

Founded in 1906, Kawneer is a pioneer in architectural aluminum systems, with a legacy of innovation that continues to shape how buildings perform, endure, and inspire. For 120 years, the company has pushed the boundaries of façade design, developing high-performing solutions that meet engineering requirements and current building design trends.

Kawneer's portfolio includes curtain wall, window wall, storefront framing, doors and entrances, windows, interior framing, and overhead glazing. These systems are designed to deliver durability, resilience, and high performance across a range of environments, including government, education, healthcare, and sports facilities.

"We selected Trevelino/Keller for their proven expertise within the built environment sector, as well as their exceptional depth, versatility, and strategic insights for operating in today's evolving landscape," explains Kimberly Ferro, Commercial Vice President at Kawneer. "They will help us drive brand awareness and expand market visibility, building upon our 120-year legacy of reliability, dedication, and industry leadership."

Known for its success in elevating brands and driving measurable results, Trevelino/Keller will provide a comprehensive marketing strategy for Kawneer with the goal of increasing overall brand and product visibility and reaching its target audience. The approach includes strategic communications, earned and paid media, and social strategy support, helping boost awareness and drive thought leadership in a competitive market.

"Kawneer's operations and values align perfectly with our current client portfolio, allowing us to tap into our already robust knowledge in this sector and making them an ideal partner for our firm," shares Genna Keller, co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller. "We appreciate their commitment to continuous innovation and efforts to provide their customers with exceptional service throughout the entire process – from product selection to installation."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand development, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2026, it ranks #1 in organic growth and it continues to own the #1 talent retention in America. A HubSpot Platinum Partner, its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About Kawneer

Kawneer is an award-winning American manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems and products for the commercial construction industry. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Kawneer has offices across North America. Founded in 1906, Kawneer's pioneering architectural solutions continue to advance modern design with resilient, distinctive buildings that promote well-being and sustainability. For more information, https://www.kawneer.com/.

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SOURCE Trevelino/Keller