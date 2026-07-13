Vintage Modern Selects Trevelino/Keller to Drive Public Relations Strategy

Fast-growing luxury vehicle builder chooses agency for proven experience in the automotive industry

ATLANTA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative agency, announces its client relationship with Vintage Modern, a classic-inspired luxury vehicle company that handcrafts iconic automotive designs on fully modern platforms, blending classic aesthetics with high-tech safety and performance.

Vintage Modern is a classic-inspired luxury vehicle company that handcrafts iconic automotive designs on fully modern platforms, blending classic aesthetics with high-tech safety and performance.

Founded in 2018 and based in metro Atlanta, Vintage Modern is the brainchild of Chau Nguyen, a serial entrepreneur and lifelong automotive enthusiast. After purchasing a classic truck, Nguyen became frustrated with its outdated safety features and poor reliability. That dissatisfaction sparked innovation: what if a car could look vintage while offering the safety, technology and performance standards of a modern vehicle?

Rather than restoring vintage automobiles, Vintage Modern handcrafts classic-inspired luxury vehicles on fully modern platforms, providing today's engineering, safety systems, reliability and technology. A specialized team of craftsmen devotes more than 900 hours per vehicle to transform each modern chassis into a vintage-inspired car, complete with custom colorways and retro flair. Vintage Modern currently offers two classic-inspired luxury models, a two-door and a four-door SUV.

"We chose Trevelino/Keller for their experience with high-profile, category-redefining brands across the automotive sector and beyond, which demonstrates their strategic acumen and innovation-centered approach to PR," says Chau Nguyen, CEO of Vintage Modern. "Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding market visibility and brand awareness, cementing Vintage Modern as the new 'it' brand in the luxury auto industry."

Trevelino/Keller will provide a comprehensive, public relations-driven strategy for Vintage Modern, including strategic communications, executive thought leadership and a web refresh, to increase brand visibility and foster awareness among luxury car buyers and enthusiasts.

"Vintage Modern is pioneering a new category within one of America's longest standing industries, a similar position we were in almost 15 years ago with Carvana," says Dean Trevelino, co-CEO of Trevelino/Keller. "Chau Nguyen's vision for creating a luxury vehicle company is certainly one of the more exciting opportunities we have had in 23 years. It is a privilege to be in this agency position."

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand development, go-to-market and accelerated growth programming. In 2026, it ranks #1 in organic growth and it continues to own the #1 talent retention in America. A HubSpot Platinum Partner, its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.

About Vintage Modern

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Atlanta, Vintage Modern (formerly Vintage Broncos) is a luxury vehicle builder that created an entirely new automotive category. Rather than restoring vintage automobiles or modifying existing classics, the company handcrafts classic-inspired vehicles on fully modern platforms, combining iconic design with today's safety, technology and performance. Every Vintage Modern vehicle is FMVSS-compliant, crash-tested and equipped with six airbags. Producing more than 250 vehicles annually, the company serves a global clientele of celebrities, athletes, collectors and luxury enthusiasts, supported by coast-to-coast white-glove service. For more information, visit www.vintagemodern.com.

Contact:

Jason Gilbreth

[email protected]

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller