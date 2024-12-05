Serenus Wealth Advisors Welcomes Graham K. Mandl as Partner Launching New York Office

Recently Established Independent RIA with $1.2B AUM—Which has Increased its Client Roster by Nearly 10 Percent—Expands to the East Coast & Continues to Add More Dedicated Professionals

New Partner Works with Entrepreneurs, C-Suite Executives, Legal Professionals, Professional Athletes & Other High-Net-Worth Clients

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenus Wealth Advisors, an independent firm dedicated to serving as a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and families nationwide, announces that Graham K. Mandl has joined the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) as a Partner. Mr. Mandl will also lead the firm's first East Coast office in New York, N.Y., establishing a presence in the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

"Having worked with Graham earlier in our careers, I have seen firsthand how committed he is to helping clients and families achieve financial peace of mind that lasts a lifetime," said Kara Boccella, Founder and Managing Partner of Serenus Wealth Advisors. "He will bring our holistic, client-focused approach to New York—and with this bicoastal presence, we will be able to serve as trusted partners, day in and day out, to high-net-worth individuals and families across the country. It is a testament to our firm that we have been able to expand so quickly, and so far, in such a short amount of time."

Mr. Mandl has more than a decade of experience working with entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, legal professionals, professional athletes, and other high-net-worth clients to create integrated wealth management strategies. These personalized plans incorporate investment opportunities, estate planning, cash flow management, and more to help clients and their families achieve their short- and long-term financial goals, while safeguarding and growing their generational wealth.

"Graham's commitment and expertise align with our focus on simplifying complex financial situations for clients—and providing them with the personalized strategies and insights to make the most well-informed decisions," said Devon M. Galindo, CFP®, ChFC®, AIF®, Partner at Serenus Wealth Advisors. "There are many high-net-worth individuals and families on the East Coast who can benefit from the comprehensive view we take while acting as true stewards of client wealth, and Graham will help them uncover new opportunities for asset protection and growth."

Mr. Mandl was most recently a Managing Director at Certuity. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch, where he completed the firm's advisor management development program. Mr. Mandl graduated from Franklin & Marshall College, where he received a bachelor's degree in government and played on the soccer team.

"Kara is a role model in our industry for her dedication to working closely with clients and their families to improve their financial well-being across generations through the combination of holistic advice and sophisticated solutions," said Graham K. Mandl, Partner at Serenus Wealth Advisors. "The client-centric culture emphasizing personalized services and planning makes Serenus Wealth Advisors a natural fit for me, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to offer conflict-free advice tailored to clients' individual needs."

Since its founding in July 2024, Serenus Wealth Advisors, which oversees $1.2 billion in assets under management, has experienced steady growth in clients and professionals. The firm has increased its client roster by nearly 10 percent since its launch. It is also planning to welcome two additional staff members at its Santa Monica headquarters in the first quarter of 2025. Advisors and others who are interested in joining the Serenus team can learn more at https://www.serenusadvisors.com/about-us.

About Serenus Wealth Advisors

At Serenus Wealth Advisors, we serve as your trusted partner, delivering comprehensive wealth management and advisory solutions. We bring a holistic approach with a breadth of knowledge and insight to every client relationship, providing sophisticated investment solutions, while advising on insurance and risk management, retirement, tax, and estate planning matters, all tailored to your multifaceted needs. As a partner-owned, independent firm, we are fee-only fiduciaries, offering conflict-free advice. Our culture of excellence and execution ensures that all facets of your financial life are cohesively addressed in a clear, actionable plan.

For more information, please visit www.serenusadvisors.com, and for the latest updates, follow Serenus Wealth Advisors on LinkedIn.

Serenus Wealth Advisors, LLC ("Serenus") is an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Serenus may only transact business in those states in which it is registered, or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

