Serenus.AI Launches the First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serenus.AI launches the first patented autonomous clinically objective, Generative AI, case-by-case review system to improve the utilization and prior-authorization processes before medical procedures.

Serenus.AI's system streamlines medical authorizations by extracting the patient's anonymous clinical information automatically from the medical record, analyzing it with its AI engine which is based on the latest research, guidelines, and best practices, providing an immediate personalized authorization should the procedure is indicated, while presenting the utilization manager with a comprehensive, real-time report highlighting the related medical factors and the alternative conservative pathway, should the procedure is not indicated.

Serenus.AI is targeting the medical authorizations market which suffers from inefficiencies resulting in delay of care, waste of resources, overuse of services and hassle to all stakeholders.

"Today's prior authorizations are reported to create care delays which can lead to serious adverse events. Serenus.AI's end-to-end personalized medical authorizations system, overcomes this reality by automating the medical authorizations processes while providing personalized detailed pathways.

Serenus.AI's solution advances care quality and effectiveness, boosts satisfaction across the board and reduces both medical and administrative costs. Our system, in alignment with the value-based care model, improves patient outcomes twofold: those who do not need the procedure are saved from unnecessary pain and complications while those waiting for a critical procedure are quickly approved. This transparency saves the providers and the payers variable time and administrative burden of the existing back-and-forth process prevalent in the review models today" says Hillary Harel, Serenus.AI CEO.

Serenus.AI's solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments.

About Serenus.AI

Serenus.AI developed an AI-based patented technology for personalized medical treatment decisions. Its unique system was developed to empower healthcare professionals, health systems and payers with all the necessary information to improve medical decisions, saving lives and valuable resources. One hundred and twenty years of clinical knowledge as well as machine learning expertise, were invested in the innovative system, which uses unique algorithms that replicate the decision-making process of top and objective physicians by combining the best and most updated medical practice, professionals' knowledge, and machine learning technologies. The innovative solution was already validated in practice and the company is currently active in Israel, UK, and the US with leading stakeholders in the healthcare field.

