Serge B. PierreCharles, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Located in St. Paul, Minnesota, Superior Performance Center is a high-performance sports medicine, pain, and premier wellness group where Dr. PierreCharles currently serves as the Director of Rehabilitation Services and Sports Medicine. He delivers top level care to their clientele across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the surrounding areas. Superior Performance Center offers a full spectrum of non-surgical, orthopedic and regenerative treatments that help patients to continue to do the things they love, without any pain.

With extensive experience in the field of sports and rehabilitation medicine, Dr. Pierre Charles also provides pre-participation physicals, procedural Botox® for chronic migraines, platelet-rich plasma and stem cell regenerative medicine, ultrasound and MRIs for MSK injuries, ImPACT testing for concussions, interventional pain management, neuro-rehabilitation, clinical acupuncture, and preventive and rehabilitative exercises. Earning his knowledgeable experience after medical school by serving as a provider of nonsurgical Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Pediatric Orthopedics at various locations throughout Chicago, Dr. PierreCharles specializes in treating several acute and chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries, concussions, and nonsurgical fracture management.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. PierreCharles received his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Roseau, Dominica and then went on to complete his Residency in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation from the University of Minnesota.

To further his professional development, Dr. PierreCharles maintains professional memberships with the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, Spine Intervention Society, and USA Boxing. He has served as a sports physician for various schools and national teams, notably Chicago Sky, Chicago Bandits, Windy City Thunderbolts, and the Schaumburg Boomers. Dr. PierreCharles also sees patients at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.

Outside of work, Dr. PierreCharles is an avid marathoner and has participated in the 5k and 10k Triathlon, Suzan Komen walk, and the Chicago Marathon. Linguistically capable, Dr. PierreCharles speaks English, Spanish, French, and Haitian Creole with fluency.

Dr. PierreCharles dedicates this recognition to Dr. Dennis Dykstra and Dr. Aaron Lee.

For more information, please visit www.spcmedgroups.com.

