U.S. Navy SEAL Veteran and Motivational Speaker Joins SERGEANT as It Prepares to Launch Expanded Product Line and New Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERGEANT LLC, today announced that U.S. Navy SEAL Veteran and motivational speaker Ray "Cash" Care has been named a Global Brand Ambassador. Mr. Care joins SERGEANT at an exciting time of growth for the company as it prepares to launch an expanded product line of tactical, outdoor, and survival gear with a new cross-platform advertising campaign reaching service members, law enforcement, first responders, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the U.S. The new campaign will drive omni-channel revenue with a key focus on direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales generated from the company's newly relaunched ecommerce consumer website at SergeantUSA.com.

"Having served at the elite level in the Navy SEALS I know how important it is to have the highest quality gear." Post this SERGEANT Announces Ray "Cash" Care as Global Brand Ambassador SERGEANT Announces Ray "Cash" Care as Global Brand Ambassador

"I have always set the bar high for myself with everything that I do, and that is why I was drawn to the SERGEANT brand and their mission. They push themselves to the limit to produce the toughest products on the market, and that's very important to me," said Mr. Care. "Having served at the elite level in the Navy SEALS I know how important it is to have the highest quality gear to achieve your mission. To me, the SERGEANT brand stands for not only quality, but performance, and I am excited to help define what that means to new generations of customers."

Known for his roles in The History Channel's "The Selection", the BBC's "Ultimate Hell Week", and the hit movie "Captain Phillips" starring Tom Hanks, Mr. Care is also an experienced motivational speaker and an accomplished team-building expert. From Fortune 500 companies to top sports teams, to youth groups across the country, Mr. Care has dedicated himself to helping others overcome obstacles and improve their lives through discipline and dedication.

"At SERGEANT, we are inspired every day by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community," said Dennis Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SERGEANT. "Our mission is clear: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To that end, we could not be more excited to be working with Ray who personifies our mission and dedication to excellence in everything that he does. His passion and energy are second to none, and his unique ability to incorporate his time on the battlefield into strategic business principles that transform organizations and unleash the warriors within, make him an incredibly powerful asset. Ray is the perfect fit for SERGEANT as Global Brand Ambassador and we are very excited to welcome him to our team."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Mr. Care will be the face of the SERGEANT brand and products and will be featured across the full marketing mix including online, in-store, and in advertising campaigns.

About SERGEANT

Inspired by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community, SERGEANT® was launched in 2007 with a very clear mission: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To achieve that goal, SERGEANT is dedicated to using the strongest materials and the newest manufacturing techniques, combined with traditional hand craftsmanship, to ultimately produce the most rugged, reliable, and trusted products in the industry. As an American Owned & Operated company, we back our products with a Lifetime Warranty, and are a proud supporter of veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. So, whether you are a service member, adventurer, or outdoor enthusiast, you can be confident that every product stamped with the SERGEANT trademark is ready for action and built to last. That is our commitment to you. For more information, please visit SergeantUSA.com.

About Ray "Cash" Care

Ray "Cash" Care is a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran. During his combat zone tours in Iraq and Afghanistan he provided both high and low-profile security protection for various United States government agencies, including the CIA. Upon retirement from the military, Ray focused his passion, SEAL Team experience, and SEAL training to self-improvement and team building. Ray Care is a sought-after keynote speaker who delivers high-energy, high-impact talks to organizations across the United States on leadership, organizational transformation, building high-functioning teams, and fitness. For more information, please visit RayCashCare.com.

SOURCE SERGEANT LLC