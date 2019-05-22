Sergeant Laboratories Introduces G Suite Asset Automation Features within AristotleInsight::K12

ONALASKA, Wis., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergeant Laboratories announced today that G Suite Asset Automation Features are now included in the AristotleInsight::K12 system for Chromebook devices, enabling Administrators and Educators to apply changes to users or devices.

Within the new features of AristotleInsight::K12, educators will have the ability to make changes to users or devices within the platform, and have them be automatically applied within Google Admin. This eliminates the need to be constantly operating changes in both systems. By allowing these features, it not only saves educators time but also simplifies the integration between AristotleInsight::K12 and G Suite.

The new G Suite Asset Automation Features gives users the ability to perform the following functions within the AristotleInsight::K12 platform and have the changes automatically updated within the Google Admin Console:

Make member changes to Groups/OU's

Mark a device as missing and AristotleInsight::K12 will automatically move the device into the Missing OU and deploy the kiosk agent onto the device

Set information about users/devices, such as assigned device and annotated asset ID

Delete/undelete users

Reset user passwords

"We take all the feedback we receive from customers to constantly improve the usability of our system," explained Sergeant Laboratories' Director of Customer Success, David Losen. "We have heard time and time again that having to juggle changes in Google Admin vs. AristotleInsight::K12 can be a hassle and takes too much time. So, we have added the ability to make the changes in our platform and have them applied universally to G Suite, which helps us maintain our unified approach in finding new EdTech solutions."

AristotleInsight::K12 is a Unified Digital Integration Platform combining Classroom Management, Student Behavior Analytics, Asset & Utilization Reporting, and Student-Centric Filtering to empower educators to have more control in their classrooms.

Backed by 20 years of experience working with educators, Sergeant Laboratories continuously finds ways to improve educational technology to meet the needs of educators around the world. Sergeant Laboratories strives to offer solutions to revolutionize the way technology is used in the classroom.

AristotleInsight::K12 already provides a unified approach to educational technology and now allows even more from a single platform. To learn more about the features within AristotleInsight::K12, visit www.aristotlek12.com or call 866-748-5227.

