SERGEANT LAUNCHES FALL GEAR GIVEAWAY

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERGEANT LLC, a leading manufacturer of tactical, outdoor, survival gear and apparel, today announced the launch of its Fall Gear Giveaway. As consumers across the country head into the holidays, it was the perfect time to connect with them in a fun and engaging way to help fuel their next adventure. In an increasingly digital world, building and maintaining high levels of consumer engagement across digital platforms is important to building a purpose driven brand. The cross-platform marketing campaign will utilize paid, earned, and owned media to reach consumers and give them an exciting opportunity to win a tactical, outdoor, survival gear and apparel prize package.

"Our mission is clear: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear," said Dennis Cook, Founder & CEO

SERGEANT® Prize Package Includes:

SGT-X Tactical Backpack

Hoodie & Trucker Hat

Carabiner & Bottle Opener

Patch & Sticker Pack

Surprise Outdoor & Survival Tool

The Fall Gear Giveaway campaign will reach thousands of service members, law enforcement, first responders, adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, and professionals across the U.S and increase digital traffic to the company's newly relaunched ecommerce consumer website at SergeantUSA.com and to the company's social media Instagram page @SergeantUSA.

"At SERGEANT, we are inspired every day by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community," said Dennis Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SERGEANT. "Our mission is clear: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To that end, we could not be more excited to launch our Fall Gear Giveaway just in time for the holidays, as we continue our mission."

About SERGEANT

Inspired by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America's military, law enforcement, and first responder community, SERGEANT® was launched in 2007 with a very clear mission: Build the world's toughest tactical, outdoor, and survival gear. Gear that our customers can always rely on. To achieve that goal, SERGEANT is dedicated to using the strongest materials and the newest manufacturing techniques, combined with traditional hand craftsmanship, to ultimately produce the most rugged, reliable, and trusted products in the industry. As an American Owned & Operated company, we back our products with a Lifetime Warranty, and are a proud supporter of veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. So, no matter what the mission, you can be confident that every product stamped with the SERGEANT trademark is ready for action and built to last. TOUGH GEAR. MADE RIGHT. ® That is our commitment to you. For more information, please visit SergeantUSA.com.

