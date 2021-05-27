Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig Expands Influence Through Representation From Gotham Artists

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig – an international best-selling author, Hollywood entertainment executive, philanthropist and decorated U.S. Army Veteran – is pleased to announce he has accepted an invitation to join Gotham Artists – a leading speakers' bureau and talent agency based in New York City. Today, Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig takes on a new role as an exclusive speaker with Gotham Artists.

Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig brings a new and exciting arm to the portfolio of the agency. For over a decade, Gotham Artists has worked to bring the world's greatest thinkers, celebrities, achievers and musicians – such as Barbara Corcoran, Chris Rock, Daymond John, Ice T, Issa Rae and more – to the masses.

"Gotham Artists is a force to be reckoned with and it's an honor to have the agency as a partner to help expand my influence, expertise, and industry knowledge" says Sergeant Major Craig. "I feel incredibly grateful to have Gotham Artists represent me for future speaking events and conferences. I look forward to working with the team to help create inspiring audience experiences that will transform myself and my brand."

About Keith L. Craig

Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig is an international best- selling author and entertainment executive at Walt Disney Studios – managing Central Division theatrical sales and distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in 20 theatrical demographic market areas. Additionally, he is part of the team who worked on the execution of the distribution strategy for all titles including Marvel, Lucas films, Pixar, and more. It was that overall strategy that led Disney to an industry domestic record of $3.7 billion in 2019, propelled by Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), The Lion King ($543.6M), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($515.2M) among many other franchise titles, as well as setting previous $3 billion annual domestic B.O. records two previous times including 2018. Craig's theatrical distribution career at Disney also includes him booking the Oscar-winning movie COCO, as well as Black Panther who was nominated for seven Academy Awards winning three.

About Gotham Artists

Headquartered in New York City, Gotham Artists is a talent and lecture agency that helps buyers book the highest caliber speakers and entertainers in the world. The company works with corporate executives, meeting planners, entertainment properties, and other top-tier clients, to bring knowledge, valuable insight, and inspiration to audiences everywhere.

