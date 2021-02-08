Sergio Bea of Accedian Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

MONTREAL, Canada, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channel Sales, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

As the Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channel Sales, Sergio is responsible for bringing Accedian's expertise in performance monitoring and digital experience visibility to partners and customers in the enterprise space. He developed and spearheads the company's Skylight 4X Partner Program, an innovative channel and MSP initiative that offers community resources, a knowledge hub and support system and flexible pricing to those using Skylight to enhance the end-user experience. This is Sergio's sixth consecutive year being named a CRN Channel Chief.

"For the sixth year in a row, I'm proud and honored to be named to CRN's annual list of Channel Chiefs," says Sergio Bea, Vice President Global Enterprise and Channels, Accedian. "This honor is a direct reflection of Accedian's unparalleled commitment to our channel and partner community, especially in a year where businesses are faced with navigating complex challenges and changes. We believe through strong partnerships and an even stronger technology foundation, enterprises will be equipped for success in 2021."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

