Sergio Pérez's New Book Psicoenergía, Emociones Y La Aromaterapia En Tus Manos, Is An Absorbing Narrative Presenting The Benefits Of Aromatherapy In Improving One's Well-Being

Sergio Pérez said this about his book: "At present, it is scientifically proven that 99 percent of our diseases and failures in life in the different areas of our daily lives are caused by the emotional conflicts of human beings.

This book is to make known in a simple way complete information about your emotions and how to work with the aromatherapy and put it into practice with your loved ones.

Aromatic essential oils can enrich your life so much if you use them therapeutically; but when oils are combined with massage, their effectiveness in relieving tension and improving mood, emotions, and contributing to good health are surprising.

This edition is a guide to guide all people, without taking courses, on this technique so they can enjoy all the benefits of aromatherapy."

Published by Page Publishing, Sergio Pérez's new book Psicoenergía, Emociones y la Aromaterapia en Tus Manos will educate readers on the efficacy of fragrant aromas as a therapy that alleviates emotional imbalances.

Consumers who wish to improve their lifestyle through alternative remedies can purchase Psicoenergía, Emociones y la Aromaterapia en Tus Manos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York–based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

