Sergio Tacchini Announces New Ownership

"Sergio Tacchini inspired a creative movement in athletic wear over 50 years ago by being the first to introduce color and fashion to tennis. The brand's legacy as an industry pioneer, along with its Italian heritage and history in the sport, helped the brand transcend its roots on the court into a world renowned and beloved active lifestyle sportswear company," said Maroni. "Now, more than ever, consumers are longing for a resurgence in heritage brands, and I could not be more excited to relaunch this iconic company along with my partners at Twin Lakes Capital and B. Riley."

Stefano Maroni is the founder and former CEO of GMI USA Corp. which has successfully developed and grown multiple owned and licensed brands in apparel and footwear. Twin Lakes Capital is a private equity firm specializing in investments in branded consumer products, media and business services. B. Riley is a diversified provider of business and financial services which leverages the deep industry, operational and investment expertise of its affiliated companies. The company's new leadership will relaunch the brand using a fresh approach and an innovative design sensibility which pays homage to its Italian heritage, success on the court and its position as a preeminent global active lifestyle sportswear brand.

Acclaimed American designer Dao-Yi Chow will serve as Sergio Tacchini's new Global Creative Director. Chow has earned multiple CFDA awards and is known for his clothing line, Public School New York. He also previously served as Creative Director for DKNY. Chow will oversee all aspects of the brand's visual and design identity, including the release of new apparel, accessories and footwear collections for men and women.

"I am honored to have been entrusted to lead the creative vision for a company with a legacy and heritage as rich as Sergio Tacchini," said Chow. "I fell in love with tennis at an early age and now having the opportunity to reimagine Sergio Tacchini into a modern lifestyle brand is a dream come true."

The first line to be released under Chow and the newly revamped brand will be SS20, a tennis-inspired lifestyle collection for men and women which will be available exclusively at select retailers.

Chris Ivery, who has been instrumental in the strategic brand positioning for the relaunch, will be chief marketing officer.

About Sergio Tacchini

Established in 1966 by the Italian tennis player, Sergio Tacchini is a global sportswear brand synonymous with Italian style and elegance which gained international recognition over the years through endorsements from some of the greatest tennis champions of all time, including John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Vitas Gerulaitis, Mats Wilander, Gabriela Sabatini, Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis and Novak Djokovic. Learn more at https://www.sergiotacchini.com/.

SOURCE Sergio Tacchini

Related Links

https://www.sergiotacchini.com

