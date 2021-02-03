Sergiu S. Simmel Joins Exceptional Leaders International

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceptional Leaders International (E.L.I.) announced today that Sergiu S. Simmel has joined the firm as a Partner expanding its capabilities in operational and team optimization, organizational performance, human capital and business coaching. Sergiu has been the founder of three successful businesses, served as a fractional Chief Products Officer for several more, and has been an EOS Implementer™ for over 7 years, as well as a Certified Predictive Index™ Partner, Certified Kolbe™ Consultant, and Certified Coach in Accelerating Coach Excellence by WBECS Group.

Prior to E.L.I., Sergiu's practice, GetBusinessMomentum, has focused on turning lower mid-market organizations into "well-oiled execution machines" through the implementation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® - a proven suite of simple yet highly effective tools and processes aimed at fully aligning the organization around a shared vision, developing every single person into a master of execution towards that shared vision through discipline and accountability, and turning each team within the organization into a cohesive, healthy, highly performing team. To enhance the latter, Sergiu has been using the Predictive Index and Kolbe platforms to turn teams, starting with the leadership team, into exceptionally performing "dream teams."

"Sergiu's experience in assisting organizations of varying size and sectors achieve their organizational performance and human capital objectives, coupled with his expertise in developing leaders and teams, expands our firm's capabilities to assist clients during times of transition," said E.L.I. CEO Janice DiPietro.

Over the last 35 years, Sergiu has founded Penobscot Development Corporation an object base software company, NewRiver, Inc - provider of digital SEC-compliance services to the financial industry—and Our Learning Company - provider of educational products and services Jewish learners worldwide. He served as an executive for MediaMap, turning it around and enabling a first round of venture capital, as well as a fractional product executive for a number of early-stage companies, such as JLG Technologies (subsequently acquired by Securus), Analine Technologies, eCapitalEdge, and more. He also provided Technical and Operational Due Diligence in numerous M&A and mezzanine investment transactions.

"I am thrilled to partner with the experienced cadre of E.L.I professionals," Sergiu commented, "to impact the success of more entrepreneurial businesses, as well as support the growth of more business leaders."

Sergiu holds a M.S. in Computer and Information Sciences from University of Minnesota, as well as several certifications, most recently as a Certified Coach by Accelerating Coach Excellence. He has served as a leader and coach for Landmark Worldwide. His passion is restoring joy in performance for Entrepreneurial Leaders.

Exceptional Leaders International is a team of C-level executives dedicated to guiding our clients successfully through periods of growth and transition. We work with small and medium sized businesses, many of which are family owned. Whether our clients are seeking to expand, improve performance or effect a change in ownership, E.L.I. Partners deliver solutions that solve their most challenging problems.

For more information, visit: www.eliadvisors.com

Contact: Janice DiPietro (617-933-7260), [email protected]

