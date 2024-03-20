SERHANT. achieves sales record for Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami - 100 apartments sold in first four days on the market

At over 2.5 million square feet, Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami is one of the largest development projects currently under construction in Florida. It is the first branded real-estate project for Mercedes-Benz in the United States, centred around the theme of "Timeless Design, Inspired by Miami". The tower is under construction in Brickell at 1 Southside Park, comprising 791 Mercedes-Benz residences with prices now starting from $750,000 for a studio, up to $4,000,000 for a three-bedroom condominium, with penthouses yet to be released.

In advance of a physical sales suite launch in the fall and contrary to standard practice, the SERHANT. sales team has adopted a wholly digital launch, with online presentations to prospective purchasers conducted in three languages, with additional translation supported by emerging AI technologies. The first presentation at launch saw over 1,000 attendees join online.

Ryan Serhant, Chief Executive, SERHANT.: I'm completely taken back. Since announcing the project just a few weeks ago, we have received unprecedented interest from around the globe. This is a passion project for our firm, and it's incredible to see the outpouring of admiration and excitement for Mercedes Benz Places in Miami. Our success thus far is a true testament to JDS and the power of our brand partner. Mercedes Benz Places is creating a legacy for Miami real estate.

About Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami

This visionary tower is being developed by JDS Development Group, the company behind some of the world's most transformative skyscrapers of the past decade. The project is part of the Mercedes-Benz licencing business by Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH. The Mercedes-Benz design team has worked in collaboration with award-winning SHoP Architects to ensure the structure embodies the brand's design philosophy of Sensual Purity, and will command a distinct presence on the Miami skyline.

Residents at Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will enjoy spectacular views of Miami, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and beyond. Foundation work is underway and initial occupancy is planned to start in 2027.

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will give residents and guests access to a range of customer-centric living solutions. There will be more than 130,000 square feet of amenities and hospitality space. In addition, there will be 200,000 square feet of office space, health and fitness facilities, a 174-key hotel, retail outlets, and on-site parking. Innovative mobility solutions also play a key role with space for EV charging stations, valet parking, a car fleet for occupants, plus bicycle and scooter sharing. Mobility and innovative digital solutions will be developed in collaboration with ReWyre, a leading commercial property technology platform.

In addition to changing the residential landscape, Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will transform the Brickell neighbourhood. Key to this will be reimagining Southside Park as an urban oasis through a collaboration with renowned urban landscape designers, Field Operations. With its canopy of trees and native vegetation, such as mango trees and shortleaf figs, the project aims to create a healthy living space. The regeneration strategy also supports a range of environmentally friendly activities, including energy-efficient production, impactful vegetation, and water conservation.

About JDS Development Group

JDS Development Group is a team of innovators and builders pioneering progressive new forms of large-scale urban development that challenge the status quo of the real estate industry. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York and Miami, JDS is a national firm focused on acquisition, development, and construction. It is recognised for its architecturally significant mixed-use projects that respond to each community and push the boundaries of engineering and design. JDS projects include Walker Tower, The Fitzroy, Stella Tower, and other award-winning collaborations with the world's top architects and designers.

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami represents the fourth, large-scale project between JDS and SHoP Architects. Other JDS and SHoP projects include the recently completed supertall tower at 111 West 57th Street in Manhattan, The Brooklyn Tower, which is a mixed-use project combining condominiums, rental apartments, retail space, and the historic Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn, and The American Copper Buildings on Manhattan's East River, featuring a pair of copper-clad "dancing" towers with a skybridge and 760 luxury rental apartments.

JDS has long been active in the South Florida market, achieving record sales for Echo Brickell, Echo Aventura, and Monad Terrace by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. JDS is also currently developing 888 Brickell Avenue.

About SERHANT.

SERHANT. is a multidimensional real estate and media company designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. Founded in New York City in September 2020 by Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. has quickly become one of the fastest-growing full-service brokerages operating in NYC and now in seven states. The SERHANT. real estate brokerage includes residential real estate and specialty divisions SERHANT. Signature, focused on high net-worth clientele and properties priced over $10 million USD, and SERHANT. New Development, focused on the sales and marketing of new construction projects. The award-winning SERHANT. Studios, its full-service film studio and production division, concepts and distributes all content to its social channels and to its streaming channel, LISTED, on YouTube. SERHANT. Ventures, the education and innovation arm of the company, manages the global Sell It Like Serhant digital educational system which innovates and invests in EdTech and teaches the next generation of real estate agents globally. SERHANT. was founded by leading real estate broker, best-selling author and producer, Ryan Serhant, with a commitment to amplify the success of others and a vision to change the way real estate is sold. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com.

Further information about Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami is available at miami.mercedesbenzplaces.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367476/SERHANT_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367477/SERHANT_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367478/SERHANT_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367479/SERHANT_4.jpg

SOURCE SERHANT.; JDS Development Group