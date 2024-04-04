SERHANT. S.MPLE Revolutionizes Productivity for Sales Teams with New Proprietary Technology

Available Only to SERHANT. Real Estate Agents, S.MPLE Has Saved Nearly 1,000 Working Hours Since January 2024

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERHANT., a pioneer at the nexus of real estate, technology, and media, is proud to announce the latest enhancements to its groundbreaking platform, S.MPLE. Since its launch in January 2024, S.MPLE has become a transformative tool for agents, streamlining workflows and saving nearly 1,000 documented hours of administrative work.

S.MPLE is the ultimate productivity shortcut, leveraging sophisticated AI, voice recognition, and industry expertise.

Available only to SERHANT. real estate agents, S.MPLE integrates sophisticated AI, voice recognition, and expert insights to dramatically increase efficiency. The platform serves as a centralized hub, offering bespoke market analyses, personalized content, and strategic marketing guidance with unprecedented ease.

The newest updates to S.MPLE introduce four new 'Recipes' designed to eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple windows, tabs, and screens, to provide tailored services into one intuitive interface: From personalized property selections with the PropertyPicks recipe, to individualized tours using ShowPlan, comprehensive CMAs with PitchPerfect, or guiding the offer process with OfferNavigator.

The introduction of 'ShowPlan,' for instance, simplifies the complex logistics of property tour planning, converting hours of preparation into a swift, automated process.

S.MPLE is tailored to meet the dynamic needs of sales professionals, offering solutions that span the entire transaction lifecycle. From curated property selections to detailed market analyses and transaction management, S.MPLE ensures that agents are equipped to lead in an evolving market.

Ryan Serhant, CEO of SERHANT., emphasizes, "S.MPLE is not just a tool; it's a revolution in real estate work culture. By harnessing advanced technologies, we're not only enhancing productivity but also empowering our agents to lead with innovation. Our commitment is to augment human potential with AI, not to replace it, ensuring our team has the best resources at their fingertips."

Since its inception in 2020, SERHANT. has grown at over 100% per year, and is redefining the real estate sector through strategic integration of media, technology, and education, simplifying processes for agents and modernizing the industry. Its unique ecosystem includes an in-house production company, SERHANT. Studios, designed to amplify agent branding, business growth, and industry innovation, as well as an education arm with SellIt.com.

For more detailed information on how S.MPLE is reshaping productivity for real estate professionals, please visit SIMPLE.SERHANT.com.

About SERHANT.

SERHANT. is a multidimensional real estate and media company designed for the marketplace of tomorrow. Founded in New York City in 2020 by Ryan Serhant, SERHANT. has quickly become one of the fastest-growing full-service brokerages operating in eight states. The SERHANT. real estate brokerage includes residential real estate and specialty divisions SERHANT. Signature, focused on high net-worth clientele and properties priced over $10 million USD, and SERHANT. New Development, focused on the sales and marketing of new construction projects. The award-winning SERHANT. Studios, its full-service film studio and production division, concepts and distributes all content to its social channels and to its streaming channel, LISTED, on YouTube. SERHANT. Ventures, the education and innovation arm of the company, manages the global Sell It digital educational system which innovates and invests in EdTech and teaches the next generation of real estate agents globally. SERHANT. was founded by leading real estate broker, best-selling author and producer, Ryan Serhant, with a commitment to amplify the success of others and a vision to change the way real estate is sold. Learn more at https://www.serhant.com .

