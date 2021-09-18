Serial 1 Debuts Limited-edition MOSH/TRIBUTE eBike, First in S1 series

The new S1 Series will roll out special, limited-edition versions of the company's production eBikes that have been elevated with premium finishes, added technology, exclusive components, and unmatched attention to detail. Production of the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE, available for pre-order today, will be limited to just 650 units total — 325 available in the United States and 325 available in Europe. Delivery is anticipated for late Q4 of this year.

Serial 1's S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE eBike pays homage to the stunning vintage prototype that inspired the creation of the brand

"When Serial 1 launched in October 2020, the first eBike shown to the public was a stunning prototype drawn from the vintage motorcycle that inspired the creation of the Serial 1 eBike brand," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "We are thrilled now to offer a limited-edition that so faithfully captures the iconic look and feel of that first prototype, and to use this moment as a springboard to launch our S1 Series that will see even more exclusive and highly-desirable Serial 1 eBike models in the future."

Based on Serial 1's MOSH/CTY production model, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE holds remarkably true to the original prototype, including rich gloss black paint with gold graphics, distinctive, white-toned Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires (exclusive to Serial 1), a hand-crafted, honey-colored leather saddle and matching leather grips from Brooks England, and a stamped-brass shield mounted to the front signature light.

Behind the special paint and components, the S1 MOSH/TRIBUTE maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY model, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated lighting.

