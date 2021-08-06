Serial 1, Powered By Harley-Davidson, Debuts MOSH/CHOPPER -- The First Custom eBike For Auction In New 1-OFF Series

"Customization is such an important part of the motorcycle ownership experience," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "For decades, people have been modifying their motorcycles to reflect their unique style and taste. The 1-OFF Series applies this same spirit of individualization and personalization to eBikes, showing people just how much fun it is to create an eBike that suits their own unique personality."

According to Frank, the 1-OFF Series plans to release a new, run-of-one custom eBike model for auction a few times per year.

The MOSH/CHOPPER was conceived by Serial 1 and constructed by chopper builders Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR's Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee. While the eBike maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY that inspired it, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated lighting, custom modifications include:

A long-and-low banana seat, supported by a custom stainless-steel sissy bar

A high-rise handlebar that creates a perfect riding position for laid-back cruising

A '60s-style "Street Freak" paint job, consisting of silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy

Finishings like intricate panels, freak drops, hand pinstriping and single-stroke hand lettering.

