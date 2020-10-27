Serial 1, Powered By Harley-Davidson, Enters The eBicycle Market

Taking its name from "Serial Number One," the nickname for Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle, Serial 1 Cycle Company combines Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the eBicycle product and customer.

"When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company. "Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson's founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle."

Born as a skunkworks deep inside Harley-Davidson's Product Development Center, the eBicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts working with a single focus to design and develop an eBicycle worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. The decision was made to structure the eBicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal eBicycle product and experience. The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President, Product Development; Aaron Frank, Brand Director; and Hannah Altenburg, Lead Brand Marketing Specialist.

Combining the freedom and simplicity of a bicycle with the effortless joy of electric power, Serial 1's eBicycles will allow anyone to ride farther, faster, and with less effort, making an eBicycle the perfect solution for urban commuting and recreational riding. The global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over 6 percent from 2020 to 2025.

"The dynamic, fast-growing eBicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution," says Frank. "The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the eBicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure."

About Serial 1 Cycle Company

Serial 1 Cycle Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 eBicycles let riders move where they want, when they want, with the maximum sensation of independence, autonomy, and personal accomplishment. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com.

SOURCE Serial 1 Cycle Company

Related Links

http://www.serial1.com/

