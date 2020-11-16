Serial 1, Powered By Harley-Davidson, Unveils Debut Ebicycle Details

Serial 1 eBicycles combine the freedom and adventure of a bicycle with the effortless joy of electric power.

Serial 1's debut line-up spans four pedal-assist eBicycles that fall into the City (/CTY) category, targeting urban commuters and casual recreational cyclists. The products, which offer 250W of power and electric assistance up to 20 mph (MOSH/CTY, RUSH/CTY, and RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU) or 28 mph (RUSH/CTY SPEED), include:

MOSH/CTY : 529Wh Battery | 35-105 Mile Range | $3,399 | €3,499

: 529Wh Battery | 35-105 | | €3,499 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU : 529 Wh Battery | 30-90 Mile Range | $4,399 | €4,599

: 529 Wh Battery | 30-90 | | €4,599 RUSH/CTY : 706Wh Battery | 35-115 Miles Range | $4,499 | €4,699

: 706Wh Battery | 35-115 | | €4,699 RUSH/ CTY SPEED : 706Wh Battery | 25-115 Mile Range | $4,999 | €5,199

Free shipping will be offered to all pre-order customers in the contiguous 48 states.

"From the agile MOSH/CTY, the ultimate urban playbike, to our fully capable RUSH/CTY models, which deliver three tiers of premium features, Serial 1 brings Harley-Davidson's world-class product development capabilities to modern commuters and recreational cyclists," says Aaron Frank, Brand Director for Serial 1 Cycle Company.

Guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology in the world, the line-up boasts a range of features including:

Light and strong hydroformed aluminum frame

Sleek, integrated batteries

Brose mid-mounted motors

Quiet and maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belts

Enviolo AUTOMATiQ intelligent automatic transmission (select models)

Integrated LED lighting

Intelligent sizing

Dedicated mobile app integration, digital display and datacenter

Four ride modes ranging from gentle to substantial assistance

Serial 1 eBicycles are now available for pre-order on Serial1.com and via select Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Serial 1 eBicycles are designed in Milwaukee, and take their name from "Serial Number One," the nickname for the oldest known Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

For additional information, photos and specs, download Serial 1's press kit .

About Serial 1 Cycle Company

Serial 1 Cycle Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 eBicycles let riders move where they want, when they want, with the maximum sensation of independence, autonomy and personal accomplishment. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

