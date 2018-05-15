Serial E-commerce Entrepreneur Reveals Principles To Fortune

Hard work, motivation and thinking outside-the-box created a foundation for RealTruck.com's success at its inception. Bintz credits adherence to core principles and a focus on company culture, however, for taking his company to the next level. "I wanted to be the same person at work as I am in my daily life," said Bintz. "So it was important that I followed the guiding principles of my own life and character when running my company. That was a good start, but it wasn't until I learned about what Zappos was doing with company culture and made the decision to implement guiding principles on a larger scale -- for more than just myself -- that RealTruck.com evolved."

In his page-turning debut, Principles to Fortune, Bintz shares hard-core experience and practical actions any business can take to create a winning workplace culture. It has received praise from business leaders such as Chip Conley and Tony Hsieh; this book offers an alternative to sell-your-soul corporate culture. Learn how to win awards and generate revenue, all while being yourself and having fun. Principles to Fortune is available for sale on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com and PrinciplesToFortune.com. It is currently the number one seller in its category on Amazon new releases.

Scott Bintz is on a mission to make people's lives better. The founder of RealTruck.com, RedHeadedRebel.com, RHRBrew.com, RHRSwag.com and other businesses, he is considered a serial e-commerce and business entrepreneur. Bintz is an expert in ecommerce, business strategy, digital marketing and company work-culture building. Aside from overseeing his enterprises, Bintz advises brands on e-commerce strategy, serves on a variety of boards and does limited speaking engagements. He has also served as an adjunct professor for digital marketing at the University of Jamestown. Learn more at ScottBintz.com/about,

